The Mantua township committeeman at the center of an investigation into the death of first responder dog appears to be getting a reprieve from his political allies. Sean Layton, who also serves as the Gloucester County fire marshal, missed township committee meetings in July, August and September while dealing with the fallout of K9 Ember, a three-year-old Golden Retriever that died in a county-issued vehicle, allegedly after leaving the dog in his car overnight during scorching temperatures.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO