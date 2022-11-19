Read full article on original website
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire
A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
New Jersey Globe
Hugin asks attorney general to probe Mercer County election failures
Calling the Election Day malfunction of all voting machines in Mercer County “an embarrassment for our state,” Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin is calling on the state attorney general to investigate the cause of the glitch in a bid to assign responsibility and determine why a glitch led to the problem.
New Jersey Globe
Recount sought in Bradley Beach race (Upated)
Update: On November 23, Superior Court Judge David Bauman signed an order to show cause and scheduled a hearing on the recount for December 1. A candidate for Bradley Beach Borough Council wants a recount after losing the November 8 general election by seven votes in a contest that saw two of the four incumbents lose re-election.
New Jersey Globe
Voter registration deadline for runoff elections reset to tomorrow
An executive order moving runoff elections in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester from December 6 to December 13 means voter registration has reopened, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. New Jersey allows voters to register up until 21 days before Election Day. For a December 6 election, the registration deadline...
New Jersey Globe
Mantua set to pardon Layton for missed meetings
The Mantua township committeeman at the center of an investigation into the death of first responder dog appears to be getting a reprieve from his political allies. Sean Layton, who also serves as the Gloucester County fire marshal, missed township committee meetings in July, August and September while dealing with the fallout of K9 Ember, a three-year-old Golden Retriever that died in a county-issued vehicle, allegedly after leaving the dog in his car overnight during scorching temperatures.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
Run-off elections delayed in New Jersey as Mercer County counts all emergency and mail ballots
The Mercer County Board of Elections in New Jersey is getting there. They announced on Sunday that the remaining emergency ballots and mail ballots from the Nov. 8 General Election have been counted, nearly two weeks later. Two days earlier, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, in her capacity as acting governor,...
Fiscal Cliff Looms For Trenton As Council Slated for Budget Vote
Mayor ready to take action if Council misses multimillion-dollar deadline November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora said today…
Investigation of Mercer County Election Day failures points to miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems, ballot printers
It took the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office one week to determine there was a miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems and Royal Printing. With that, the investigation into what went wrong on Election Day in Mercer County, New Jersey is over. Investigators did not find any vote tampering or criminal...
94.3 The Point
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
New Jersey Globe
Selen will seek re-election as Morris County Commissioner
Touting endorsements from top Republican elected officials, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen announced his bid for re-election today. Selen entered the race with support from Sheriff Jim Gannon and every county commissioner, with the exception of Thomas Mastrangelo. He also announced endorsements twenty Morris County mayors and mayors-elect. “Having served...
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
New Jersey Globe
Andy Maguire is New Jersey’s only living ‘Watergate Baby’
The death of Jim Florio in September leaves just one living member of New Jersey’s Watergate Babies, a group of 49 Democrats who flipped House seats in the 1974 mid-term elections. Andrew Maguire (D-Ridgewood), now 83, had served in Lyndon Johnson’s administration as political and security affairs advisor at...
New Jersey Globe
Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again
Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
New Jersey Globe
Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district
Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
New Jersey Globe
Drumthwacket is open to the public during the holiday season
Continuing a long-standing tradition of decorating public room of Drumthwacket, the official residence of the Governor of New Jersey, for the holiday season, Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy have announced that “The Holidays at Drumthwacket” will be open to the public for six days in December.
insidernj.com
Former Political Staffer Admits Role in Scheme to Defraud Campaigns
A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS 501(c)(4) organizations, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Antonio...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’
The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
