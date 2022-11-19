Read full article on original website
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged […]
wbontv.com
Vehicle theft reported over weekend in Ravenna
The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the feature picture was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend. The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and getting it back to its rightful owner. Anyone with any information please contact Estill County...
WDBJ7.com
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg on Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two individuals being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
Magoffin superintendent delivers gift cards to bus crash victims
Magoffin Superintendent Chris Meadows went to visit the seven individuals still hospitalized after the Monday wreck.
WSAZ
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
Man arrested for Breaking and Entering, Felony Destruction of Property
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following an investigation into a Breaking and Entering in progress call last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as well as officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the Danville area regarding a Breaking and Entering in progress.
Man stabbed multiple times by woman at Canterbury Drive residence
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after stabbing a man at a Raleigh County residence on Tuesday. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Canterbury Drive area of Beckley in relation to reports of a stabbing which had occurred.
q95fm.net
Man from Southwest Virginia Arrested and Charged with Stalking and Violating Protective Order
A man from southwest Virginia is now facing charges following an incident that happened back in October. On Thursday, 42 year old Trey Adkins of Grundy was arrested by Virginia State Police. In October, Troopers began investigating Adkins for possibly violating a protective order. Troopers discovered that Adkins had violated...
WVNT-TV
Suspect wanted after Friday night shooting in Fayette County
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Friday night shooting left one man in the hospital and the suspect is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at 8 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a man with a single gunshot wound in the Blue Jay Road area of Scarbro. The male victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
q95fm.net
Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County
A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
WKYT 27
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
wklw.com
Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY
Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
wymt.com
VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
lootpress.com
Santa astounds with airborne arrival at Crossroads Mall
MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of Raleigh County braved the blistering winds on Saturday to catch a glimpse of St. Nick himself as he descended upon the Crossroads Mall parking area in style. Chilly conditions notwithstanding, the annual event was complimented by clear blue skies which made for...
wymt.com
More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing. “These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said. To help lift some of that burden before the holiday...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
