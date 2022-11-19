ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

wbontv.com

Vehicle theft reported over weekend in Ravenna

The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the feature picture was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend. The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and getting it back to its rightful owner. Anyone with any information please contact Estill County...
RAVENNA, KY
WDBJ7.com

Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg on Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two individuals being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report...
PEARISBURG, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
WSAZ

New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested for Breaking and Entering, Felony Destruction of Property

DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following an investigation into a Breaking and Entering in progress call last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as well as officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the Danville area regarding a Breaking and Entering in progress.
DANVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Man stabbed multiple times by woman at Canterbury Drive residence

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after stabbing a man at a Raleigh County residence on Tuesday. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Canterbury Drive area of Beckley in relation to reports of a stabbing which had occurred.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Suspect wanted after Friday night shooting in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Friday night shooting left one man in the hospital and the suspect is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at 8 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a man with a single gunshot wound in the Blue Jay Road area of Scarbro. The male victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County

A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY

Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Santa astounds with airborne arrival at Crossroads Mall

MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of Raleigh County braved the blistering winds on Saturday to catch a glimpse of St. Nick himself as he descended upon the Crossroads Mall parking area in style. Chilly conditions notwithstanding, the annual event was complimented by clear blue skies which made for...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV

