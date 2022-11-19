Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being ElectricThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
Emotional eating can be a learned habit, how to rewire the brain
PORTLAND, Maine — Thanksgiving is a day of indulgence with stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie. But over the past two years, many of us have been indulging a little too much already, working through the stress of a pandemic. Dr. Franchell Hamilton, founder of NeuroSwitch Weight Loss, has researched...
WMTW
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
Maine food banks work overtime to fill Thanksgiving needs
PORTLAND, Maine — Katie Brown is on a mission this holiday week. She runs Youth Full Maine, a nonprofit that distributes packaged food to Southern Maine schools for kids in need, and now seniors too. So, when she's out of her Biddeford office and a bunch of LL Bean...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
WMTW
Maine family sues the military over coverage for transgender daughter
PORTLAND, Maine — A father and his transgender daughter from Sagadahoc County have filed a federal lawsuit, challenging a federal statute that bars the Military Health System from covering medically necessary surgeries for dependents of service members seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. The father, identified in the lawsuit only...
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
Bartenders, safety experts say don't mix alcohol and driving on Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Maine — According to AAA's offices in Portland, driving at night during the week of Thanksgiving has a four times higher chance of a fatal collision related to alcohol compared to the rest of the year. The surge in intoxicated drivers could be attributed to people visiting their...
Maine World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday
PORTLAND, Maine — It was a special occasion at Becky's Diner in Portland on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family gathered to celebrate a monumental birthday of a WWII veteran. "Been a long road, but we're still going," Arthur Babineau chuckled. On Wednesday, November 23, Arthur turned 101 years...
mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
wabi.tv
Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes. “We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said. They are stressed out for various reasons...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
Thomas College education majors fill 'critical' shortage of substitute teachers
WESTBROOK, Maine — Two months into the 2022-23 school year, districts across Maine are still struggling to find enough qualified people to fill the variety of vacant educator positions. Colleges across the state are trying to help. Lewiston Public Schools and the Alfond Center for Workforce and Professional Development...
Maine Things To Do | Portland Tree Lighting, Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair, Festival of Trees
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. Justin McKinney Stand-up Comedy Show, Parentally Challenged. When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair. Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway. When:...
Answers to the age-old question: Is it safe to stuff the turkey?
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most common Thanksgiving questions is whether to stuff the turkey. First and foremost, is it safe?. David Turin, chef and owner of David’s Restaurant, told NEWS CENTER Maine he does not recommend filling your turkey with stuffing. But if you do, there is a safe way to do it without risking salmonella.
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 8