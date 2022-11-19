Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out
Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Wizards
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview
The Hornets come to Washington, D.C. to take on the their division opponent Washington Wizards (9-7). Both teams have had different trajectories recently, as the Wizards have won 5 out of their 6 games, but the Hornets have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. These two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago and it was the Wizards, who took that game 108-100 in Charlotte. The Hornets have been a better road team than home team thus far as they're 3-7 away and 1-6 at home. The Wizards have played a bunch of games at home already as they're 6-4 at home and 3-3 away. The Hornets will look to get some revenge on the Wizards tonight at 6:00 PM EST.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Asses the Loss
Throughout the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Saturday night battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed a blowout was brewing in South Philly in favor of the visiting team. As the Timberwolves faced a depleted Sixers team that missed three of their five starters, Minnesota looked to be...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
Centre Daily
D’Angelo Russell Applauds 76ers’ Temporary Starters
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt has faced some highly unfortunate circumstances as of late. Earlier this month, the team’s starting point guard James Harden suffered a foot injury that was diagnosed as a tendon strain. After getting placed in a walking boot, Harden was ruled out for at least a month.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman, Cavs Show No Mercy to Undermanned Heat
1. When the other team is down, you also have to make sure they are out. And man oh man, the Cavs did that on Sunday, especially in the second and third quarters. 2. Nearly everyone stood out for the Cavs, as their burying of the hurting heat truly was a teamwide effort. Of course, perhaps no one stood out as much as Cedi Osman.
Centre Daily
Louisville Falls in Overtime to Gonzaga for First Loss
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored 18 points while Kaylynne Troung had a big performance in overtime to help Gonzaga upset No. 6 Louisville 79-67 in Saturday night’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the OT for...
Centre Daily
Alabama State faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid
Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -20.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh finished 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers...
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries
Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
Centre Daily
Brandon Ingram the ’3-Point Marksman’
NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is expanding his game as a deadly marksman in his 3-point shooting. He leads the team with a career-best 49% from beyond the arc. After the Boston game, Ingram spoke about his 5 of 11 three-point shooting night, which...
Centre Daily
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
Centre Daily
Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Praises 76ers’ Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks both had their fair share of injuries going into Friday night’s matchup. For the Sixers, they missed James Harden, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris going into the matchup. The night went from bad to worse when the Sixers’ starting guard Tyrese Maxey went down with an unfortunate injury.
Centre Daily
Look: Photo gallery from Gonzaga’s win over Kentucky at Spokane Arena
SPOKANE - The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats 88-72 Sunday night at the Spokane Arena. Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 24 points, Drew Timme had 22 and Julian Strawther racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Zags led wire to wire on Sunday night.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Is Darius Garland a defensive liability for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have to admit that Darius Garland is part of the problem. The Cleveland Guardians have finally snapped their five-game skid against a Lonzo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets. It was a game that went to double overtime and should have never made it to one, let alone two different overtime.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
Comments / 0