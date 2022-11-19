ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out

Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

The Hornets come to Washington, D.C. to take on the their division opponent Washington Wizards (9-7). Both teams have had different trajectories recently, as the Wizards have won 5 out of their 6 games, but the Hornets have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. These two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago and it was the Wizards, who took that game 108-100 in Charlotte. The Hornets have been a better road team than home team thus far as they're 3-7 away and 1-6 at home. The Wizards have played a bunch of games at home already as they're 6-4 at home and 3-3 away. The Hornets will look to get some revenge on the Wizards tonight at 6:00 PM EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Timberwolves: Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Asses the Loss

Throughout the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Saturday night battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed a blowout was brewing in South Philly in favor of the visiting team. As the Timberwolves faced a depleted Sixers team that missed three of their five starters, Minnesota looked to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

D’Angelo Russell Applauds 76ers’ Temporary Starters

The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt has faced some highly unfortunate circumstances as of late. Earlier this month, the team’s starting point guard James Harden suffered a foot injury that was diagnosed as a tendon strain. After getting placed in a walking boot, Harden was ruled out for at least a month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman, Cavs Show No Mercy to Undermanned Heat

1. When the other team is down, you also have to make sure they are out. And man oh man, the Cavs did that on Sunday, especially in the second and third quarters. 2. Nearly everyone stood out for the Cavs, as their burying of the hurting heat truly was a teamwide effort. Of course, perhaps no one stood out as much as Cedi Osman.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Louisville Falls in Overtime to Gonzaga for First Loss

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored 18 points while Kaylynne Troung had a big performance in overtime to help Gonzaga upset No. 6 Louisville 79-67 in Saturday night’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the OT for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

Alabama State faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid

Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -20.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh finished 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Centre Daily

Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries

Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Brandon Ingram the ’3-Point Marksman’

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is expanding his game as a deadly marksman in his 3-point shooting. He leads the team with a career-best 49% from beyond the arc. After the Boston game, Ingram spoke about his 5 of 11 three-point shooting night, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Praises 76ers’ Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks both had their fair share of injuries going into Friday night’s matchup. For the Sixers, they missed James Harden, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris going into the matchup. The night went from bad to worse when the Sixers’ starting guard Tyrese Maxey went down with an unfortunate injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
CLEVELAND, OH

