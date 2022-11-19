ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wnky.com

Single mother of 60 foster children provides Thanksgiving meals

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – Some would say Smith’s Grove Verta Murrell is a saint, and they’d probably be right. The single mother of 60 foster children has taken altruism to a new level over the last decade. Verta spends her Thanksgiving mornings driving streets of Smiths Grove...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wnky.com

SKyPAC hosts Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SKyPAC hosted the Gingerbread Homes for the Art Festival this past Saturday featuring several award-winning local gingerbread houses. Families could meet Santa, build their own gingerbread houses and get to view some fantastic designs. President and CEO of SKyPAC Jeff Reed says when the community...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Jingle Bell Run 5K Hits Finish Line

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jingle Bell Run 5K was run on Saturday in support of the Arthritis Foundation. The event was held to raise some holiday cheer and to help find a cure for arthritis. Dozens of people came out to partake in the 5K. One of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Marvin

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Marvin! Marvin is an older dog who was brought in as a stray and is looking for his forever home. Be sure to adopt him from the BG Warren County Humane Society.
MORGANTOWN, KY
WBKO

Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Subject of Golden Alert located safe

Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Life-size Jamarion Sharp Lego sculpture built by WKU professor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – 7 ‘5 Western Kentucky University basketball player Jamarion Sharp now has a life-size sculpture of him…made entirely out of Legos. WKU Civil Engineering Professor Jason Wilson used 22,000 Legos to construct a spitting image sculpture of Sharp. The project took him ten weeks....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Coleman Street Home Damaged In Fire

A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
GLASGOW, KY
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Empty home catches fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
GREENVILLE, KY

