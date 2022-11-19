Read full article on original website
Single mother of 60 foster children provides Thanksgiving meals
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – Some would say Smith’s Grove Verta Murrell is a saint, and they’d probably be right. The single mother of 60 foster children has taken altruism to a new level over the last decade. Verta spends her Thanksgiving mornings driving streets of Smiths Grove...
SKyPAC hosts Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SKyPAC hosted the Gingerbread Homes for the Art Festival this past Saturday featuring several award-winning local gingerbread houses. Families could meet Santa, build their own gingerbread houses and get to view some fantastic designs. President and CEO of SKyPAC Jeff Reed says when the community...
Local girl is 1 of 3 youth ambassadors nationwide for Toys for Tots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local girl is following in her mother’s footsteps to support the Toys for Tots organization. “It’s kind of a family affair,” said mom Janel Doyle. Since she was just five years old, Kimber Doyle has been involved in the program. “The Marines have always...
Jingle Bell Run 5K Hits Finish Line
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jingle Bell Run 5K was run on Saturday in support of the Arthritis Foundation. The event was held to raise some holiday cheer and to help find a cure for arthritis. Dozens of people came out to partake in the 5K. One of the...
BG high-end cheese shop opens downtown: Welcome Pastiche Provisions!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hickory & Oak and Cheese Queen BG joined forces to open this all-new Pastiche Provisions. Owner Josh Poling says the gourmet cheese shop is the culmination of downtown’s redevelopment. The shop is right in the middle of their soft opening, so now is the...
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
PET OF THE DAY – Marvin
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Marvin! Marvin is an older dog who was brought in as a stray and is looking for his forever home. Be sure to adopt him from the BG Warren County Humane Society.
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
Life-size Jamarion Sharp Lego sculpture built by WKU professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – 7 ‘5 Western Kentucky University basketball player Jamarion Sharp now has a life-size sculpture of him…made entirely out of Legos. WKU Civil Engineering Professor Jason Wilson used 22,000 Legos to construct a spitting image sculpture of Sharp. The project took him ten weeks....
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural...
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
Great American Smokeout promotes lung cancer awareness & detection
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Med Center Health is encouraging people to wear white today for the Great American Smokeout. The day promotes lung cancer awareness as well as the benefits of lung cancer screening and early detection. Doctors urge those who have smoked a pack a day for 20 years, or...
American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Empty home catches fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
Masonville hunting cabin goes up in flames
The Masonville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to Highway 1414 in Ohio County to help with a structure fire on Friday. Reports say the call came in at 6:45 a.m.
