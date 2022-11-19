ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

police1.com

Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County looks to improve jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During a Richland County Ad Hoc Committee meeting Wednesday, the new Interim Director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center talked about upgrades to the jail, staffing, the placement of inmates, and health care access. Crayman Harvey, the new Interim Director, previously worked in the Department...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity

A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
COLUMBIA, SC

