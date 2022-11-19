Read full article on original website
police1.com
Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
wach.com
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
Richland County looks to improve jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — During a Richland County Ad Hoc Committee meeting Wednesday, the new Interim Director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center talked about upgrades to the jail, staffing, the placement of inmates, and health care access. Crayman Harvey, the new Interim Director, previously worked in the Department...
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: District looks into altercation that sent student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District is angry after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins Middle School. The mother, who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous, tells WACH FOX...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
abccolumbia.com
Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
abccolumbia.com
Family of late Midlands man forms bond with law enforcement in wake of tragedy
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Even after an accident more than a decade ago, one Midlands family and members of law enforcement still have close ties. Both are also still looking for answers in a case gone cold. “Rodney was just a different kind of person. He would help anybody,”...
wach.com
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
WIS-TV
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
abccolumbia.com
Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
Sumter County educational leaders come together to discuss relationship between education, workforce development
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The first-ever Sumter State of Education featured nine panelists from different public, private and higher educational entities around the county. Hosted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, the goal was to start the conversation around education and workforce development. Lefford Fate with the city...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
