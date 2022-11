BARNWELL - Jack Claytor Morris, 92, passed away on November 16th, 2022. He was born on July 29th, 1930 to the late Elisha W.D. Morris and Lotti M. Hair. Jack served in the United States Army along with retiring from SCE&G as a Line Supervisor. He attended Friendship Baptist Church. He was also a member of the of Denmark Lodge #246 and a member of Shriner’s. He had mastered the craft of making Cane Syrup and BBQ sauces that he loved to share with all his friends and family.

BARNWELL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO