ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (thumb) upgraded to questionable for Cavaliers Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love has been upgraded to questionable Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Love was originally listed doubtful due to his right thumb fracture. Now, the team has changed his status to questionable 3.5 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 7 p.m. ET.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out

Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

East Notes: Cavs, Jarrett Allen, Sixers, Bucks

It took two overtimes, but the Cavs finally snapped their five-game losing streak, courtesy of a home win over the Hornets. Still, coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t exactly thrilled with how his team blew a double-digit lead with about a minute to go in regulation. “We got away with one...
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman, Cavs Show No Mercy to Undermanned Heat

1. When the other team is down, you also have to make sure they are out. And man oh man, the Cavs did that on Sunday, especially in the second and third quarters. 2. Nearly everyone stood out for the Cavs, as their burying of the hurting heat truly was a teamwide effort. Of course, perhaps no one stood out as much as Cedi Osman.
MIAMI, FL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy