Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
Browns at low point of season, pressure on coaches to have them respond – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
DETROIT – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Buffalo in the dome at Detroit’s Ford Field:. 1. Want to think the Browns have a chance in this game? Buffalo has allowed at least 145 yards rushing in its last three games. The Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Maybe they can control the game by running the ball.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench steps up in Kevin Love’s absence, torches short-handed Miami Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ depth has been tested repeatedly in the first month of the season, with Kevin Love’s injury being the latest blow. The Cavs torched the Miami Heat, 113-87, on Sunday night. It’s Cleveland’s second consecutive win, improving its record to 6-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Darius Garland leads Cleveland Cavaliers to rout of reeling Miami Heat
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat on Sunday night. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) upgraded to questionable for Cavaliers Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love has been upgraded to questionable Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Love was originally listed doubtful due to his right thumb fracture. Now, the team has changed his status to questionable 3.5 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 7 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out
Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
Why Jacoby Brissett’s back-to-back failed quarterback sneaks were the turning point of Browns vs. Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns played a strong first half in Detroit against the Bills, yet trailed, 13-10, at halftime. The defense did a good job on the opening drive of the second half to force a Bills’ field goal to stay within one score at 16-10.
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in 2022 regional finals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in the regional final round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. This post will be updated.
Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup
Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the
Yardbarker
East Notes: Cavs, Jarrett Allen, Sixers, Bucks
It took two overtimes, but the Cavs finally snapped their five-game losing streak, courtesy of a home win over the Hornets. Still, coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t exactly thrilled with how his team blew a double-digit lead with about a minute to go in regulation. “We got away with one...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
Cavs post season-best 3-point defense in rout of Miami: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers ran Miami shooters off their spots for much of Sunday’s 113-87 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Three-point defense, a top assist effort and some interesting turnover facts are all part of the statistical story from the victory. Here’s a look behind some of...
Phoenix Suns: 3 questions going into Friday game vs. Utah Jazz
Can the Suns continue to get to the line more? SALT LAKE CITY – Here are three questions entering Friday’s Suns-Jazz matchup at Vivint Arena that can be seen at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. ...
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman, Cavs Show No Mercy to Undermanned Heat
1. When the other team is down, you also have to make sure they are out. And man oh man, the Cavs did that on Sunday, especially in the second and third quarters. 2. Nearly everyone stood out for the Cavs, as their burying of the hurting heat truly was a teamwide effort. Of course, perhaps no one stood out as much as Cedi Osman.
Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
Grade Kevin Stefanski’s coaching performance against the Bills (poll)
DETROIT, Mich. --The Browns were defeated 31-23 on Sunday by the Buffalo Bills. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. What grade do you give Browns coach Stefanski for his coaching performance against the Bills? Check out the poll below and let us know what you think.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: live updates
The last two games have been tough sledding for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the Washington Wizards and New Orleans set season-high marks on 3-pointers made, but the bigger issue was the offense in each game. Memphis (9-6) returns home with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8). The Thunder...
Heat And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Sunday night.
