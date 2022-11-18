Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Best-Selling Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit the road in 1903. Since then, America's most famous motorcycle brand has produced countless motorcycle models. While not every bike was a success, the company continues to dominate because it stays true to its roots. Purists appreciate Harley's commitment to tradition. They don't stray too far from their roots and what it's best known for. Newcomers appreciate Harley's willingness to experiment with new bike designs. These bikes break with tradition and breathe fresh air into the sometimes tradition-heavy lineup. These 10 bikes are some of Harley's biggest successes with top sales numbers.
I spent a night in an EarthCruiser overlanding RV and saw why people are shelling out $350,000 for the luxurious home on wheels
The large lofted bed, kitchen, and secret bathroom made EarthCruiser's tiny home on wheels the most luxurious vehicle I've ever been in.
Top Speed
10 Best Modern Classic Motorcycles Over 1000cc
While outright speed is not necessarily the idea behind the current crop of modern classic or retro motorcycles, that’s not to say that the manufacturers have foregone that element in the pursuit of styling excellence. Nor have they forgotten to make the motorcycles dynamically brilliant, providing the perfect blend of show and go. As with under-1000cc modern classic models, there is a wide choice of over-1000cc models to choose from, and the best of them are in this list.
Top Speed
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
insideevs.com
FLX’s New Menace E-Bike Pays Tribute To The Classic Schwinn Stingray
FLX Bike is an e-bike manufacturer we’ve talked about quite a bit on InsideEVs. The U.S.-based bike maker recently made headlines with its powerful and over-the-top Weapon X electric mountain bike. While the Weapon X is for the extreme and hardcore riders out there, the brand’s newest product is takes a much more laid-back approach to the world of electric two-wheels.
Bentley’s New Bespoke Sneakers Are Like Wearable Versions of Its Mulliner Cars
Bentley is now making another luxurious way of getting around town—and you’ve still got a chance to get your hands on it. The British carmaker has tapped The Surgeon, an LA-based design collective that has created bespoke sneakers for Justin Bieber, to create a limited run of shoes for select clients. Unveiled on Thursday, the collaboration features 10 pairs of bespoke Adidas Forum Low sneakers that, sadly for some, are already reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. The marque also plans to unveil a one-off Mulliner model, designed in collaboration with The Surgeon, at Art Basel in Miami this December. Its buyer will...
Top Speed
This Custom Indian Scout Rogue Will Evoke The Cornering Junkie In You
Indian Motorcycles is all for customization, and we see the American giant commission such projects quite often. Doing this once again, the manufacturer has joined hands with Switzerland-based Hardnine Choppers to unveil a custom Scout Rogue. Though a cruiser, the bikemaker has slapped on a number of trick components that make it sportier than ever and will evoke the cornering junkie in you.
Harley-Davidson Battery: How Much Do They Cost?
Harley-Davidson is known for their high priced parts. So, how much is a Harley-Davidson battery cost? The post Harley-Davidson Battery: How Much Do They Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Focus Bikes Drops The Fancy JAM² SL Electric Mountain Bike
In contrast to commuter and cargo-focused electric bikes, for-sport electric mountain and road bikes aren’t as powerful and punchy. As opposed to maximum assist, these kinds of bikes focus on a more natural pedal feel, and as such, prioritize lightweight motors and batteries, and sophisticated electronics. One of the best examples of a powertrain geared towards this purpose is the Porsche-owned Fazua system.
hypebeast.com
Porsche Design Releases Its First Premium Ski Helmet With a Photochromic 5K Visor
Porshe Design has just released its first premium ski helmet with HEAD. Part of the Winter Sports series, the RADAR helmet features Sphere Fit protection, a 5K photo lens that combines the advantages of ski goggles with those of a visor helmet, a Fidlock buckle, perforated PU leather earmuffs and offset, lacquered ventilation openings, an integrated MIPS safety system, and auto-tint technology.
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
New Jeep Trailer Is Perfect For Off-Road Adventures
Overlanding involves driving a vehicle off-road to a remote location and camping for an extended period. An ideal vehicle for this activity has plenty of off-road capability, space to sleep in, and store various essentials. The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited easily fulfills the former, but the trunk fills up quickly when you start packing clothes for a long trip, plus some camping gear. That's why Jeep has teamed up with Addax Overland to create a new overland trailer.
Comments / 0