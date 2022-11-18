ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Injured reliever Tyler Kinley gets $6.25M deal from Rockies

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwBcB_0jGLbv4f00

Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team’s closer when he returns from elbow surgery.

Kinley gets $1.2 million next year and $1.3 million in 2024, which would have been his last year before free-agent eligibility. He has a $3 million salary in 2025, and the Rockies have a $5 million team option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

His 2025 salary and the 2026 option price can increase by $1.5 million each for games finished in the previous season: $500,000 each for 20, 25 and 30.

Kinley became a setup man for closer Daniel Bard this season, compiling a 0.75 ERA while striking out 27 and walking six in 24 innings. He didn’t pitch after June 8 when an MRI revealed a torn flexor tendon in his pitching elbow. He had surgery in July with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, and is expected to miss a significant part of 2023.

Kinley is 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in parts of five major league seasons with Minnesota (2018), Miami (2018-19) and Colorado (2020-22).

Colorado also claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers .

The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings.

Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewer and had served as the team’s player representative.

Suter owns a 36-19 record and 3.51 ERA in 196 career appearances, including 39 starts. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
CLEVELAND, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list

The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KXRM

49ers arrive to train at elevation in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The San Francisco 49ers arrived in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Nov. 18 to frigid temps and incoming snow. The team came to the Air Force Academy to train at altitude in preparation for their Monday Night matchup in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals. Lindsey Pallares, Team Reporter for the 49ers, said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero

The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Beau Burrows

Beau Burrows was the latest addition to the Dodgers’ season review pile, thanks to some roster shenanigans in October. Signed as a minor league free agent in November 2021, Burrows was a non-roster invitee in spring training. The right-hander, drafted 22nd overall by Detroit seven years ago, added to the Dodgers’ recent collection of 2015 first-round picks, along with minor league Rule 5 pick Carson Fulmer (the eighth overall pick) and 2021 addition Phil Bickford (18th) to join Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick that year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy