Blacksburg, VA

Collegiate Rugby Championship quarterfinals: Tennessee-Virginia Tech score predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
No. 2 Tennessee will play No. 9 Virginia Tech Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Collegiate Rugby Championship.

Rankings reflect the final regular-season top 25 coaches poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hokies is slated for 11 a.m. EST at Tennessee Rugby Park. Admission is $5 and students can attend for free.

The Tennessee-Virginia Tech winner will play the winner between UMass and St. Joseph’s Dec. 3 at Penn State Berks in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The national championship will take place Dec. 10 in Houston, Texas.

Tennessee Rugby Park will also host a quarterfinal game Saturday between No. 1 Louisville and No. 10 South Carolina (2 p.m. EST). The winner will play No. 7 Binghamton and No. 5 James Madison. Both semifinal games will be played at Penn State Berks Dec. 3.

The Vols are looking to win back-to-back national championships. Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 36-31, Dec. 4, 2021, winning a national title.

Below are score predictions and game day information for Tennessee-Virginia Tech.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOj8w_0jGLbnG500
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Live stream information

Tennessee's projected starting lineup

Tennessee's game day uniform

