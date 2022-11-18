ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde SPLIT, Pair 'Taking a Break' After Nanny Drama Rips Their Romance Apart

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8udZ_0jGLbhxj00
Mega

It's OVER for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde , at least for now. The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, have called it quits on the heels of nonstop drama surrounding their film — in which Harry stars — the nanny's explosive claims, and the custody war with Olivia's ex, Jason Sudeikis , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed the duo — who was first linked in January 2021 — are "taking a break" after nearly two years together, citing that their busy schedules made it difficult to maintain a relationship.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," an insider revealed to People on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGjUR_0jGLbhxj00
Mega

There are reportedly no hard feelings as the breakup was "a very amicable decision." The source said Harry and Olivia "are still very close friends," with another pal adding, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

However, as RadarOnline.com pointed out weeks ago, the pair was at a crossroads after Olivia's ex-nanny came out with explosive claims about the beginning of their romance.

While Harry and Olivia's relationship experienced speedbumps amid the drama, they weren't ready to close the book on their romance last month. Within weeks, that all changed.

"They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed insider stated in October. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."

The singer and Olivia even put on a brave face in the wake of the scandal, stepping out on a rare date night on October 19. She was also spotted in the crowd cheering Harry on during his Halloween concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ib8WQ_0jGLbhxj00
Mega

As Olivia continues to fight her ex-fiancé Sudeikis for custody of their two children, their former nanny spilled the tea. She claimed that Olivia began seeing Harry while she still lived with Jason, adding the Ted Lasso actor allegedly lost his cool when he came home to find her making the pop star salad using her "special dressing" recipe.

She alleged that Sudeikis threw himself under Olivia's car to prevent her from leaving to see Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxpJD_0jGLbhxj00
Mega

Following the nanny's accusations, Olivia and Jason released a joint statement, calling the claims "upsetting" and "false."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the exes' rep told RadarOnline.com.

Comments / 7

Tito
3h ago

Haha she is for sure not amicable with this. Breaking up her family and putting shame on her name, the world knows she thought this would play out differently than it did.

Reply
2
Related
People

Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown.  Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection....
RadarOnline

Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Living 'Separate Lives' As Friends Worry They're Drifting Apart

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have been living "separate lives," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned following their 11-year wedding anniversary. The Big Little Lies actress' schedule is often booked with work and family obligations, which always keeps her on the go, according to insiders, who state that Toth, on the other hand, "prefers a quieter existence," and to remain out of the spotlight.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended. The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sophia Culpo Admits She’s Scared To ‘Get Evicted’ From Sister Olivia’s Home After ‘Butting Heads’ (Exclusive Video)

After a revealing first episode of The Culpo’s on TLC, the girls are back for another episode this Monday night at 9 PM ET. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE clip from the upcoming episode, that sees some tension between Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia, who currently live together in Olivia’s LA home. At the start of the clip, Sophia finds her dog, Charlie Bear, has nabbed her sister’s Gucci slipper, which he started to gnaw on before it was taken away. “That didn’t happen…” she says, before venturing over to Olivia’s room, that’s adorned with a sign that reads, “Don’t Enter: Sophia, Charlie Bear, Anyone who will pee, poop or mess up the room.”
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
RadarOnline

'Don't Treat Me Like An Idiot': Princess Diana's Icy Exchange With Prince Charles Revealed As His Romance With Camilla Blossomed Before Ascension To Throne

King Charles III had a complicated marriage with the late Princess Diana after Camilla Parker-Bowles came back into the picture. Charles and Diana were together for 11 years and split in 1992. By 1996, the pair took their separation one step further and became officially divorced.As the turmoil reached a boiling point, Diana confided in her bodyguard Ken Wharfe about how the love triangle was breaking her heart and leaving her distressed. He claimed Diana once confronted Charles in front of Camilla to confirm she was aware of their blossoming romance, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "I know what's going on. I...
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

130K+
Followers
3K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy