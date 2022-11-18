Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde SPLIT, Pair 'Taking a Break' After Nanny Drama Rips Their Romance Apart

Mega

It's OVER for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde , at least for now. The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, have called it quits on the heels of nonstop drama surrounding their film — in which Harry stars — the nanny's explosive claims, and the custody war with Olivia's ex, Jason Sudeikis , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed the duo — who was first linked in January 2021 — are "taking a break" after nearly two years together, citing that their busy schedules made it difficult to maintain a relationship.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," an insider revealed to People on Friday.

There are reportedly no hard feelings as the breakup was "a very amicable decision." The source said Harry and Olivia "are still very close friends," with another pal adding, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

However, as RadarOnline.com pointed out weeks ago, the pair was at a crossroads after Olivia's ex-nanny came out with explosive claims about the beginning of their romance.

While Harry and Olivia's relationship experienced speedbumps amid the drama, they weren't ready to close the book on their romance last month. Within weeks, that all changed.

"They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed insider stated in October. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."

The singer and Olivia even put on a brave face in the wake of the scandal, stepping out on a rare date night on October 19. She was also spotted in the crowd cheering Harry on during his Halloween concert.

As Olivia continues to fight her ex-fiancé Sudeikis for custody of their two children, their former nanny spilled the tea. She claimed that Olivia began seeing Harry while she still lived with Jason, adding the Ted Lasso actor allegedly lost his cool when he came home to find her making the pop star salad using her "special dressing" recipe.

She alleged that Sudeikis threw himself under Olivia's car to prevent her from leaving to see Harry.

Following the nanny's accusations, Olivia and Jason released a joint statement, calling the claims "upsetting" and "false."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the exes' rep told RadarOnline.com.