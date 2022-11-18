ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

BeReal poses a big privacy concern for many

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIU4c_0jGLbg5000
A person uses a smartphone in Chicago on Sept. 16, 2017. On the BeReal app, you post one authentic photo a day, everything from lying in bed to making dinner. | Associated Press

As Twitter finds its footing under new CEO Elon Musk, TikTok and BeReal remain the two preferred social media apps for Gen Z.

Many people know how TikTok works, but BeReal is a newer app. Launched in 2020, the latter has more than 50 million downloads worldwide, according to Fast Company .

So, what exactly is BeReal?

The French app has been pitched as an “authentic, unfiltered alternative to the curated posts on Instagram and TikTok,” according to The Wall Street Journal .

Here’s how it works: Once a day, the app sends you a notification, telling you to post your BeReal for the day — a photo of whatever you’re doing at the time, whether it’s lying in bed or making dinner, as I previously reported for the Deseret News .

You only have two minutes to prepare. When you take the photo, it’s going to capture from the front- and back-facing cameras at the same time.

No filters. No retouching. Retakes are allowed but everyone can see that you retook the image.

How to use BeReal while protecting yourself

There is one main privacy concern with this app. As Buzzfeed writer Katie Notopoulos pointed out, BeReal “shares your actual location, down to the city block you’re on.”

“When you see a friend’s location in the feed, it looks like just a city and state below their name. But if you tap into that text, it pulls up a map feature. And then you can zoom in — really zoom in — on their location,” she writes .

How to turn off your location in BeReal

When the app sends a ping for you to share your photo of the day, follow these steps to turn off your location before you post it, according to Business Insider .

  1. Create your post but hold off on sending it.
  2. At the bottom of the photo review, there should be a location icon. Press that.
  3. This will reveal a pop up menu where you can turn the location off.
  4. The last step is to post the picture.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”

At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
The Center Square

Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking

(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
ILLINOIS STATE
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?

You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
Benzinga

Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18

Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...
knowtechie.com

‘Post’ wants to be Twitter without the character limit

As people leave Twitter, alternatives continue to pop up. Now, ex-Waze CEO Noam Bardin is throwing his hat in the ring with Post. Essentially, it is yet another Twitter clone, but admittedly, this one does look extremely clean. Compared to something Mastodon, navigation and connection seem easier, and the UI is much more reminiscent of Twitter.
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Flips Over Elon Musk Refusing to Reinstate Alex Jones

Elon Musk received blowback from right-wing activists on Friday after responding “no” to a user urging the new Twitter chief to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Almost immediately, right-wingers and members of the far-right called out Musk—who fashions himself a free-speech warrior. “Elon’s free speech claim quickly shown to be bullshit lol,” right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool responded. “Mask off moment,” Kingsley Cortes, a staffer at the conservative Twitter alternative social media site Gettr, added. Far-right YouTuber Tayler Hansen fumed, “How are you going to reinstate Kathie Griffin but not Alex Jones?” It didn’t end there. “Elon’s idea of free speech, inspired by Chairman Mao,” far-right shock jock Stew Peters commented on Telegram. Right-wing lawyer and YouTuber David Freiheit wrote: “Alex Jones is the litmus test, Elon Musk. Not just on the issue of freedom of speech, but on the issue of not bending the knee to political and judicial intimidation.” On Friday afternoon, Jones appearing on his InfoWars show, was preoccupied with conversations about “psyops” and didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
A.V. Club

Some very funny, very mean person projected "space Karen" on the side of shuttered Twitter HQ tonight

We’ll say this: If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter produces nothing of any value—and gosh, but is that an “if” that feels like an increasingly solid bet as every new day ticks by—at least it will produce one image that will live on for years in our mind’s eye: A scrolling set of insults, including “dictator’s asskisser,” “mediocre manchild,” and, most beautifully, “space Karen,” projected on the side of the social media company’s headquarters tonight. Said building, of course, is currently shuttered, amidst the company’s latest “mass exodus” of employees in the span of a handful of weeks.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy