FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
Photos: St. Dominic makes history with win over Parkway Central in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinals
The St. Dominic football team got a big boost with the return of dynamic senior running back Jackson Overton. Overton, one of the state's best running backs as a junior when he racked up 1,642 total yards and scored 29 touchdowns, suffered a broken clavicle in the Crusaders' jamboree. He returned ...
Francis Howell headed to semifinals for first time since 2014 after beating Timberland
By Brock Nelson WENTZVILLE – The Francis Howell football team’s offense had an average night in its Class 5 quarterfinal game at Timberland on Friday. An average night by their standards, that is. When an offense scores nearly 50 points a game, the average suddenly becomes extraordinary. So ...
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights: Nov. 19
It was a big day for high school football teams in Missouri. Here are the Saturday highlights for St. Louis teams.
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Playoffs
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the MSHSAA postseason rolls on
KSDK
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at home near St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in O'Fallon, Missouri Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and another was injured.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing O’Fallon man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing from O'Fallon, Missouri.
KSDK
Armed suspect fatally shot by officers in O'Fallon, Missouri
Police fatally shot a barricaded subject after a standoff in O'Fallon, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. Residents are safe but shocked.
TODAY.com
Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
East St. Louis brothers convicted in 2020 kidnapping
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two East St. Louis men were convicted by a federal jury Thursday on kidnapping charges. Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, were found guilty of the kidnapping of Kein Eastman that occurred on Aug. 13, 2020. The verdict comes after a six-day jury trial.
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive
A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
mymoinfo.com
Deer Poaching & Deer Carcasses
(Bixby) It’s getting late in Missouri’s firearms deer season and for those that haven’t tagged a buck or doe yet, may be feeling desperate and could be looking to bend the rules by illegally taking a deer. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She...
KYTV
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
Lost dog won’t stray from North County Police Cooperative
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative found a dog Tuesday, and they have not been able to find him a home. The animal seems domesticated and is friendly. But, the dog is not chipped and has no collar. At one point, officers tried to release the dog, hoping it […]
