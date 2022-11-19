ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, MO

FOX 2

Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights

ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
MARYVILLE, MO
TODAY.com

Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive

A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
O'FALLON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deer Poaching & Deer Carcasses

(Bixby) It’s getting late in Missouri’s firearms deer season and for those that haven’t tagged a buck or doe yet, may be feeling desperate and could be looking to bend the rules by illegally taking a deer. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

