Pompeo says Trump special counsel 'saddens' him, calls on DOJ to deliver 'apolitical justice'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Justice Department for appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Trump while urging the DOJ to “do their job.”
Special counsel in Trump investigations 'politically very, very significant,' a 'serious concern,' experts say
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley, ‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Shannon Bream and ‘Wall Street Journal at Large’ host Gerry Baker analyze what impact the special master in Trump investigations
Trump Candidacy Won't Protect Him From Federal Indictments, Warns Former U.S. Attorney
A former U.S. attorney warned that a declaration by Donald Trump that he’s running for president — possibly as early as Tuesday — will not protect him from potential indictments related to his White House classified document case. He could even be in for espionage charges, depending...
Trump responds after Merrick Garland appoints special counsel for criminal investigations
Former President Donald Trump on Friday responded after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to decide whether to criminally charge him in relation to two investigations.
Twitter users explode over Garland special counsel announcement: 'Corrupt' 'bullcrap'
Twitter users fumed over the news that Attorney General Merrick Garland was appointing a Special Counsel to investigate Donald Trump over Jan. 6 and Mar-a-lago documents.
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Donald Trump mischaracterized White House documents he retained after leaving office as “personal,” the Justice Department argued in a newly unsealed court filing, accusing Trump of engaging in a “shell game” to shield documents from criminal investigators. In the filing, unsealed Monday by U.S....
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – as it happened
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
‘Window-shopping’ GOP elites weigh Trump — and the alternatives — at high-profile Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, days after becoming the first declared GOP candidate of the 2024 presidential campaign. But the chandeliered ballroom at the opulent Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas teemed with his rivals — including potential chief nemesis Florida Gov. Ron...
Special counsel to take over DOJ's Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations
Former President Donald Trump fired back Friday night hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to take over the ongoing Department of Justice probes into Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents atr Mar-a-Lago. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand is in Washington with the latest.
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer has testified that Eric Trump hiked his pay by $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he had been scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks. The raises boosted Allen Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million. He says he used the extra cash to pick up the tab for things Trump and the company had previously been paying. He says it included rent on a Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s private school tuition and more.
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd...
Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions. The challenge filed Tuesday in Texas asks a federal judge to undo decades-old approval of the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year, the use of abortion pills had been increasing in the U.S. and demand is expected to grow as more states seek abortion limits. The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which helped defend a strict Mississippi abortion law that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Food and Drug Administration said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have asked a court to immediately block a judge’s ruling striking down the state’s abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. The state attorney general’s office said in court documents Friday that the decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had no basis in law or common sense. It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney’s decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal.
