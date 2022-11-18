Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Public Forum On FY24 Budget Slated For November 21
The special meeting of the Amherst Town Council and the Finance Committee on November 21 at 6:00 p.m. will include a public forum on the FY 24 budget. The agenda includes a presentations and discussion of Fiscal Year 2024 budget priorities, revenue and expenditure forecasts, and other relevant information by Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Finance Director Sean Mangano. The presentation will be followed by the Public Forum on the Town Budget. Residents are welcome to express their views for up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Town Council President, based upon the number of people who wish to speak. The Council will not engage in a dialogue or comment on a matter raised during Public Comment.
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
amherstindy.org
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Finance Committee Goes to Bat for Business
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Finance Committee on Thursday voted to recommend a property tax split of 1.715, bucking the mayor's request to go to the maximum on the commercial side. Mayor Jennifer Macksey and Assessor Jessica Lincourt had advised a shift of 1.75 at last week's tax classification...
Springfield School Committee revises service animal policy
SPRINGFIELD — The seven-member School Committee unanimously approved a new service animal policy during its regularly scheduled school committee meeting on Thursday. Melinda Phelps, chief legal counsel for Springfield Public Schools, said the policy was developed “in light of recent and several requests” for service animals from student, staff and members of the public.
amherstindy.org
Issue & Analyses: There Is A Safe And More Affordable Alternative To Toxic Synthetic Turf
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council on November 18, 2022 in anticipation of a scheduled vote at their November 21, 2022 meeting. Fifty people and organizations had signed on at that time and more are welcome to add their names via this form. Thank you for...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
amherstindy.org
Issues & Analyses: Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation
Column #1: Big Picture: Why A Mode Shift And What’s Needed?. This the introductory essay in a planned biweekly column called Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation. It’s time that the Town of Amherst and UMass step up their efforts to support sustainable, equitable transportation. In particular, both entities,...
Springfield Housing Authority celebrates 75 years of service
Friday the Springfield Housing Authority gathered for their 75th annual Gala. The Springfield Housing authority is an integral part in Springfield providing affordable housing to the communities that need it most, from low income families to housing for the elderly.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Community Bids Farewell to Merry Maple Tree
A community celebration of Amherst’s beloved “Merry Maple” tree was held on Wednesday, November 16th, the evening before it was cut down by the Town of Amherst to make way for a $1.8 million renovation of the Town Common. The tree, a Norway Maple, is thought to have been planted around 1875.
amherstindy.org
League Of Women Voters Will Present Online Forum On Reproductive Rights
The League of Women Voters continues its Judy Brooks Conversation Series with a presentation titled “Framing Reproductive Justice for Today”. The speakers will be Kate Glynn and Marisa Pizii from the Abortion Rights Fund of Massachusetts. The forum will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, November 30, from 7-8:00 p.m. . Go to lwvamherst.org for the Zoom link. This is a free, community event and everyone is welcome.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Preventing reinfections will be key this season
For many, COVID-19 seems to be in the past. For those working in the medical field and those experiencing COVID or the long-term effects, it is quite obvious that it’s still here. The landscape is constantly changing. Thankfully researchers are keeping up with new variants, treatments and studying the virus and its effects on society. Along with COVID, the winter months bring influenza, RSV, strep and many other illnesses.
Local church gives out 300 coats to children
One local church is doing what it can to make sure area children are bundled up and warm for the upcoming winter cold. Springfield's Restoration City Church gave away 300 coats to the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy for children under the age of 18.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Springfield’s Restoration City Church giving away winter coats
Springfield's Restoration City Church is giving away 300 coats to children on Sunday.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
