NC State is 4-0. They beat Elon. But this one wasn’t pretty. First off, Elon played a lot of zone vs. NC State, making it the first time NC State saw a team well-versed in zone, sit back and make the Pack shoot them out of it. Unfortunately, the Pack didn’t shoot all that great, and it kept the game close throughout. Is this a sign of things to come, or a great learning experience? Let’s take a closer look.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO