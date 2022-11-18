Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine searches monastic complex, prompts anger in Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country’s National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine’s invader – during a service. The search of the Pechersk Lavra monastic complex was highly unusual. Its cathedral, churches and other buildings are a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site. Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, it has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. The search, motivated by apparent security service suspicions of possible Russian covert operations at the complex, highlighted deep splits in the Orthodox church in Ukraine that have been sharpened by the nine-month Russian invasion. Hundreds of Ukrainian Orthodox communities have cut their ties with the Moscow-governed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that was long one of the main sources of Russian influence and power in Ukraine. They transitioned to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Watch live: Fauci joins White House press briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci. The White House has been making a strong push for Americans to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the upcoming holiday season. President Biden used his Thanksgiving…
Stimulus Update: This Is Your Best Chance for a Fourth Check
Will you end up with more stimulus money?
'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine could face rolling blackouts across the country through March, an energy expert said, due to what another official described Tuesday as the “colossal” damage done to Ukraine's power grid by relentless Russian airstrikes. Ukrainians are being told to stock up on supplies, evacuate hard-hit areas — or even think about leaving the country altogether.
Mar-a-Lago documents: Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master review
As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes.
Comments / 0