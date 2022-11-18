Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Another Monday of cold, light rain kicks off the holiday week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fresh off a dreary, cold, wet weekend, Thanksgiving week starts with more of the same. The latest weather maker to impact Texas is expected to sweep across the state Monday keeping overcast thick, light rain falling, and thermometers steady. After Saturday’s 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, another round will be left in many Brazos Valley rain gauges by sunset Monday.
fox7austin.com
Temps well below average across Texas this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Mother Nature is putting the brrrrrr in November this weekend!. Temperatures are well below average across the Lone Star State, making it feel more like winter than fall. Also, we expect rainfall and even the possibility of sleet in the Hill Country. Make sure you have your...
First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Recent Rain Puts a Dent in Texas Drought, Conditions Drop by 30%
A series of disturbances over the last few weeks continue to help improve the ongoing drought conditions across North Texas. Our latest drought monitor report shows 64% of the state is still dealing with some level of drought conditions, the worst of which is primarily west and south of the Metroplex.
Cedar season begins in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — 'Tis the season! No, not Christmas: cedar season. That's right. One of the peskiest allergens for Central Texans was detected in our daily allergen sample this week, as the season officially kicks off. On Thursday, 7 gr/m3 was detected in our allergy count. On Friday, the...
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
fox44news.com
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas
A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
cbs7.com
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
KWTX
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, largest in three decades
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Inspectors for the Texas Railroad Commission are investigating a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that was recorded west of Pecos near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties on Wednesday, the agency said. The earthquake, confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey, was the largest recorded in the state since...
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
Unusually strong earthquake rattles Lone Star State
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook west Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
KHOU
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving side dishes in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
