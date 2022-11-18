ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBTX.com

Another Monday of cold, light rain kicks off the holiday week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fresh off a dreary, cold, wet weekend, Thanksgiving week starts with more of the same. The latest weather maker to impact Texas is expected to sweep across the state Monday keeping overcast thick, light rain falling, and thermometers steady. After Saturday’s 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, another round will be left in many Brazos Valley rain gauges by sunset Monday.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Temps well below average across Texas this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Mother Nature is putting the brrrrrr in November this weekend!. Temperatures are well below average across the Lone Star State, making it feel more like winter than fall. Also, we expect rainfall and even the possibility of sleet in the Hill Country. Make sure you have your...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.  Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Recent Rain Puts a Dent in Texas Drought, Conditions Drop by 30%

A series of disturbances over the last few weeks continue to help improve the ongoing drought conditions across North Texas. Our latest drought monitor report shows 64% of the state is still dealing with some level of drought conditions, the worst of which is primarily west and south of the Metroplex.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Cedar season begins in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — 'Tis the season! No, not Christmas: cedar season. That's right. One of the peskiest allergens for Central Texans was detected in our daily allergen sample this week, as the season officially kicks off. On Thursday, 7 gr/m3 was detected in our allergy count. On Friday, the...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
cbs7.com

Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
WEST ODESSA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX

