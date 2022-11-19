Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
sportstravelmagazine.com
College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark
Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
KBTX.com
Student winners announced for competition aimed at stopping distracted driving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M student organizations participating in this year’s Songfest were awarded money for their philanthropies by Safe 2 Save, a rewards-based incentive app that works to end distracted driving. Safe 2 Save and its sponsor, HOTWORX, offered cash prizes to groups with the...
KBTX.com
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
KBTX.com
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).
The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
KBTX.com
B/CS fitness center teams up with A&M students for women’s self-defense class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Windy Sport & Fitness Center held a self-defense class Sunday afternoon with the hopes of empowering women following recent sexual assaults in Bryan. The fitness center held the class at the request of Texas A&M communication students as part of their end-of-semester project. Over a dozen...
KBTX.com
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, as they each logged 12 kills. Elena...
KBTX.com
Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
KBTX.com
Families invited to Breakfast with Blue Santa in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department!. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon with details about Breakfast with Blue Santa. They are currently collecting new gifts for children 12 and under at the College Station Police Department located...
kwhi.com
KBTX.com
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M marks 23 years since bonfire collapse that killed 12 students
Friday morning marks 23 years since the bonfire collapse at Texas A&M University in College Station. On Nov. 18, 1999, 12 students died and 27 others were injured when a 59-foot-tall stack of logs collapsed during construction. The bonfire included around 5,000 logs. The rescue operation took more than 24...
KBTX.com
Two injured in plane crash north of Houston
CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon. The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS...
KBTX.com
College Station tops Angleton 27-20 in the area round
CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Angleton 27-20 Friday night in the area round of the UIL Class 5A-I playoffs at the Berry Center. Tony Hamilton helped seal the win late in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to make it 27-13. The Wildcats responded and drove the field to score with :50 left in the game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Brenham moves on after 31-10 win over Belton
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham Cubs scored 21 second half points and pulled away to beat Belton 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium during the Area Round Playoffs of the Class 5A Division II Playoffs. Brenham (8-4) will take on Port Neches Groves (10-2) in the 5A Region III...
KBTX.com
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Dropped Opening Match of Weekend Series
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of the weekend series against Missouri, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16). The Aggies take on Missouri again Sunday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Leading the way for A&M (12-16, 4-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth, she logged 10 kills in...
