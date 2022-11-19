How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pivotal SEC matchups can determine the direction of a program. South Carolina has an excellent opportunity to put the right foot forward.

Tennessee is an exception to the rebuilding process. Head coach Josh Heupel has immediately made them a contender, harnessing some of the best offensive concepts across football and installing them into one offense.

Heupel and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer are both second-year SEC coaches. They share a mutual respect, recognizing how difficult it is to restore dormant programs to their former heights.

The two square off on Saturday evening. South Carolina has nothing to lose, as they are a major underdog anywhere you look. Remaining competitive would be a massive boost to a program under siege.

While public ridicule runs rampant, one thing is sure: this team believes in each other. They preach that they can achieve their goals if they perform at their standard and hope to do that against one of the best college teams.

How to Watch Tennessee @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, November 18th, 2022.

Saturday, November 18th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

