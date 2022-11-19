ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission receives 900 pounds of turkeys to feed families on Thanksgiving

By Cynthia Miranda, Ashlyn Anderson
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is preparing home cooked meals to give out in the community on Thanksgiving Day.

AAON Coil Products donated dozens of frozen turkeys this year. Their gift of 900 pounds of meat will enable the mission to reach more people in the community who are in need.

In addition to handing out meals, the mission also provides a sense of family for many of the people they serve.

“We just provide them a home cooked meal, see the folks, sit down with them and give them a sense of family that a lot of people don’t have or having had contact with in a long time,” said Brian Livingston, the Executive Director of Hiway 80.

Hiway 80 are now in the process to receive Christmas gift donations for children. Last year, they were able to give presents to 800 children and they hope to give even more this year

If you would like to donate click here.

