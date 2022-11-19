ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws

A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
wnypapers.com

Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Transgender Awareness Month in New York state

√ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. √ Public service announcement highlighting rights of transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers in the workplace to protect against discrimination available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month...
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

National Grid Donates $6 Million in Financial Assistance to Support Economically Vulnerable New York Customers

New programs are the first in the state to assist low-to-moderate-income households struggling to pay energy bills and facing food insecurity. National Grid is kicking off its annual Season of Giving by donating $6 million to further support New York customers who are struggling to make ends meet this winter. The funds will be used to launch new energy bill assistance and emergency food support programs for low-to-moderate income customers, and increase the company’s contributions to its existing Care & Share and Neighborhood Heating Fund programs. The contribution is expected to benefit more than 31,500 New York households, or nearly 100,000 people, and is in addition to National Grid’s annual local community and philanthropic support.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A campaign launched across New York State Wednesday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. Upper Manhattan Assemblyman Al Taylor attended a rally outside of the Edgecombe Correctional Facility. “I think if you do the crime you should do the time, but […]
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services

It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Hundreds Of Tickets Issued During Driving Ban

As a winter snowstorm is dumping historic amounts of snow across Western New York, police across the area have been out issuing tickets to those people who have disobeyed the driving ban that has been issued for the area. There have been lots of reports of vehicles getting stuck on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy