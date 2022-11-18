The college football season isn't over yet, but there is already talk about next season and the next head coach at Auburn — and whether that coach will be Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been at the forefront of rumors regarding the Auburn gig after Bryan Harsin was fired back in October. Reports have emerged that the Tigers have even offered him a substantial contract offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

OXFORD, MS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO