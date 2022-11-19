Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
Dave Doeren on Louisville loss: 'I like the way our guys fight'
Obviously we’re down some pretty key players right now with the injuries. The margin for error is pretty small, and I told the team going into this we’re gonna have to play really complementary football, not turn it over which we didn’t until that last play. If we won on special teams I thought we’d be in it to win it, and we didn’t; we gave up a kick return for a touchdown and that was the difference in the game.
Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener
The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
Louisville Holds Off NC State in Home Finale
The Cardinals grit out a defensive victory against the Wolfpack in what was a battle of backup quarterbacks.
No. 9 Arkansas meets hard-luck Louisville in Maui Invitational
Teams that couldn’t have started the season more differently meet on Monday when undefeated No. 9 Arkansas faces winless Louisville
Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance
University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
Louisville vs. NC State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. NC State football game. The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
How to watch or stream NC State at Louisville in an ACC college football game Saturday
Having seen its 16-game home win streak snapped in a loss to Boston College, the Wolfpack hit the road for the rest of the season, starting with an ACC game at Louisville on Saturday.
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)
Cosplayers of all kinds (not just anime) are welcome at this event, where the group will gather before walking across the bridge to New Albany for dinner. $40; bring dollar bills to tip the performers | 11 a.m. Right now, it’s almost impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
