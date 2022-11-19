ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

OUR TAKE: On NC State’s sloppy and uncomfortable 74-63 win over Elon

NC State is 4-0. They beat Elon. But this one wasn’t pretty. First off, Elon played a lot of zone vs. NC State, making it the first time NC State saw a team well-versed in zone, sit back and make the Pack shoot them out of it. Unfortunately, the Pack didn’t shoot all that great, and it kept the game close throughout. Is this a sign of things to come, or a great learning experience? Let’s take a closer look.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Offers 4-Star Wing Kris Parker

Yesterday, NC State offered 2023 4-Star Wing Kris Parker (6’8″/175) out of Crossroad Academy in Quincy, Florida. Parker also holds offers from Villanova, UCF, Illinois, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Virginia Tech, St. Johns, Florida St, Kansas St, Ole Miss, Florida and others. ESPN ranks Parker as the #58...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski discusses Jon Scheyer's Duke head-coaching debut

Duke is in its first season post-Mike Krzyzewski. But the winningest coach in college basketball history remains involved in the program, and still meets with Duke's new coach, Jon Scheyer. "I’m good. I watch it more, yeah, analytically, and then make some notes," Krzyzewski said, on the Dan Patrick Show....
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is a heavy favorite vs. Elon today | Gameday Preview and How to Watch

NC State has had just about as good a start to the season as one could have hoped. The Pack comes into this game 3-0 on the season with huge wins against FIU and Austin-Peay, with a close 6-point win vs. Campbell sandwiched in the middle. Elon on the other hand, comes in at 1-3 with losses to ETSU, Harvard and North Dakota.
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s basketball comes up short against NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Elon University men’s basketball team traveled to PNC Arena to take on North Carolina State in its first road game of the season on Saturday. The Phoenix battled for two halves but eventually fell 74-63. Head coach Billy Taylor said playing against an Atlantic Coastal Conference opponent was a good challenge for the team.
ELON, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Adrian Olivo's 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday. Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter....
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy