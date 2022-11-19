Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
packinsider.com
OUR TAKE: On NC State’s sloppy and uncomfortable 74-63 win over Elon
NC State is 4-0. They beat Elon. But this one wasn’t pretty. First off, Elon played a lot of zone vs. NC State, making it the first time NC State saw a team well-versed in zone, sit back and make the Pack shoot them out of it. Unfortunately, the Pack didn’t shoot all that great, and it kept the game close throughout. Is this a sign of things to come, or a great learning experience? Let’s take a closer look.
Cummings 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor announces his top 10 schools
Burlington, N.C. — Cummings High School junior athlete Jonathan Paylor announced his top ten schools on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, Paylor said his top ten schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
247Sports
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says
The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
Mother of Duke basketball recruiting target dishes out advice
Maine native Cooper Flagg is shining in his first season with national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward, who grew up a Duke basketball fan and has unfairly drawn comparisons to Larry Bird, is one of only three high school sophomores holding an early offer from the Blue Devils.
Armando Bacot powers No. 1 North Carolina past JMU
Armando Bacot racked up 19 points and 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina used a big first half to
packinsider.com
NC State Offers 4-Star Wing Kris Parker
Yesterday, NC State offered 2023 4-Star Wing Kris Parker (6’8″/175) out of Crossroad Academy in Quincy, Florida. Parker also holds offers from Villanova, UCF, Illinois, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Virginia Tech, St. Johns, Florida St, Kansas St, Ole Miss, Florida and others. ESPN ranks Parker as the #58...
247Sports
Mike Krzyzewski discusses Jon Scheyer's Duke head-coaching debut
Duke is in its first season post-Mike Krzyzewski. But the winningest coach in college basketball history remains involved in the program, and still meets with Duke's new coach, Jon Scheyer. "I’m good. I watch it more, yeah, analytically, and then make some notes," Krzyzewski said, on the Dan Patrick Show....
packinsider.com
NC State is a heavy favorite vs. Elon today | Gameday Preview and How to Watch
NC State has had just about as good a start to the season as one could have hoped. The Pack comes into this game 3-0 on the season with huge wins against FIU and Austin-Peay, with a close 6-point win vs. Campbell sandwiched in the middle. Elon on the other hand, comes in at 1-3 with losses to ETSU, Harvard and North Dakota.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University men’s basketball comes up short against NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Elon University men’s basketball team traveled to PNC Arena to take on North Carolina State in its first road game of the season on Saturday. The Phoenix battled for two halves but eventually fell 74-63. Head coach Billy Taylor said playing against an Atlantic Coastal Conference opponent was a good challenge for the team.
NCCU athletes sign NIL deals
DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.
Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Adrian Olivo's 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday. Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter....
HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 12
The HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 12 of the 2022 season.
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets for violating Va. vehicle rules
Landen Glass, 20, faced four separate infractions for failing to have his vehicle inspected.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
cbs17
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
Comments / 0