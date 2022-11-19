ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Red Bluff home destroyed by fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
RED BLUFF, CA
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park

CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
CHICO, CA
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
CHICO, CA
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
CHICO, CA
2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
No meteor found in debris of destroyed California home, officials say

PENN VALLEY, California (KCRA) -- Weeks after a Nevada County home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across Northern California spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Corning firefighter passes away; department remembers him

CORNING, CALIF. — The community of Corning is mourning the loss of long-time firefighter Carl Crain today. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department announced the former captain's passing last night in a Facebook post. In their post, the department reflected on how Carl Crain, who started with the volunteer fire department in 1975, was a "dedicated and loyal member serving the residents of Corning for almost 50 years." Crain served as a captain during his time with the department, and was often dispatched on strike teams to fight rapidly growing wildfires in the area.
CORNING, CA
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Veterinarian shortage may be impacting your pets health

When Gina Victor noticed her dog Toby was struggling to breathe, "I called at least 15-20 vets from Oroville to Paradise to Durham, to Orland and nobody would take him." Butte County is experiencing a shortage in veterinarians. The only 24 hour emergency clinic in Butte County, no longer providing that service.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Northstate boutiques invite customers to 'Pink Friday' shopping event

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Three Northstate boutiques are participating in the nationwide Pink Friday event, a spin-off from the traditional Black Friday Shopping that supports small local businesses. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday reminds people to shop small before hitting the Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving. “Small...
COTTONWOOD, CA
Chico police sweep neighborhood looking for burglary suspect

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers were searching along Little Chico Creek early Friday morning looking for a burglary suspect. Chico dispatch said the burglary was reported around 2 a.m. from Christopher Alan Lane in the Heritage Oak Subdivision off Springfield Drive. An officer was out marking and recovering evidence...
CHICO, CA
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
YUBA CITY, CA

