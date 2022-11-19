Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Interstate 80 traffic backed up due to multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed trailer
AUBURN, Calif. — A major multi-vehicle crash involving a truck hauling a trailer jackknifed on Interstate 80 is delaying traffic Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said two separate crashes happened on I-80 at the Elm Avenue exit in the Auburn area, according to Caltrans. The first crash had three...
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
actionnewsnow.com
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans celebrates road safety milestone with Highway 70 widening project
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans leaders celebrated a major milestone in road safety on Wednesday. They celebrated the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in South Butte County. The two-lane road was expanded to five lanes to improve safety and allow for room to pass. Caltrans said the area has a...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff home destroyed by fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says car was hit by train in Tehama County Saturday night, no injuries
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that a train hit a car north of Tehama-Vina Road, parallel to Highway 99 east at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The back of the car was hanging off of the train tracks, but the driver took off before they arrived on the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
actionnewsnow.com
2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County Fire Department receives '$39,419' grant for Emergency Response Equipment
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Fire Department (TCFD) has the opportunity to purchase essential lifesaving extraction equipment, also known as "the jaws of life," with the $39,419.00 grant they received this month. The "jaws of life," are used to help save and extract victims of car accidents...
actionnewsnow.com
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
actionnewsnow.com
No meteor found in debris of destroyed California home, officials say
PENN VALLEY, California (KCRA) -- Weeks after a Nevada County home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across Northern California spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While...
krcrtv.com
Corning firefighter passes away; department remembers him
CORNING, CALIF. — The community of Corning is mourning the loss of long-time firefighter Carl Crain today. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department announced the former captain's passing last night in a Facebook post. In their post, the department reflected on how Carl Crain, who started with the volunteer fire department in 1975, was a "dedicated and loyal member serving the residents of Corning for almost 50 years." Crain served as a captain during his time with the department, and was often dispatched on strike teams to fight rapidly growing wildfires in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
actionnewsnow.com
Veterinarian shortage may be impacting your pets health
When Gina Victor noticed her dog Toby was struggling to breathe, "I called at least 15-20 vets from Oroville to Paradise to Durham, to Orland and nobody would take him." Butte County is experiencing a shortage in veterinarians. The only 24 hour emergency clinic in Butte County, no longer providing that service.
krcrtv.com
Northstate boutiques invite customers to 'Pink Friday' shopping event
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Three Northstate boutiques are participating in the nationwide Pink Friday event, a spin-off from the traditional Black Friday Shopping that supports small local businesses. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday reminds people to shop small before hitting the Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving. “Small...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police sweep neighborhood looking for burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers were searching along Little Chico Creek early Friday morning looking for a burglary suspect. Chico dispatch said the burglary was reported around 2 a.m. from Christopher Alan Lane in the Heritage Oak Subdivision off Springfield Drive. An officer was out marking and recovering evidence...
2news.com
Placer County Deputy's great timing results in arrest of two burglary suspects
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested two people during a traffic stop who were involved in a burglary the deputy was responding to. On November 13th at 7:45 pm., a Placer County Sheriff's deputy responded to a burglary in progress call at the Auburn Valley Golf Club.
KCRA.com
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
