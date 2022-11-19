If your Christmas décor vibe typically looks like one of Santa's elves traveled to your home and vomited miss-mash red and green decorations with no clearcut theme, then A. we love that, and B. you may want to sit this one out. Or maybe you want to switch it up this year? If you're looking for a simple, elegant, and stylish tree this holiday season, the monochromatic Christmas tree aesthetic may be your answer.

18 HOURS AGO