Johnson County, IA

KCRG.com

State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

Rob Sand wins Auditor of State

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people enjoyed the return of the Festival of Trees today in Cedar Rapids. Surrounded by local musicians and holiday vendors, dozens of decorated trees are set up inside Hawkeye Downs ready to be bid on. The silent auction event is a fundraiser for two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident

AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I wanted to see zeroes on the game clock it was just an...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

