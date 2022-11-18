Read full article on original website
2022 Holiday Mart wraps up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Shoppers enjoy final day of the USJ’s Holiday Mart. The University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser is coming to a close. People from all over West Tennessee come to this event to shop and get into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Mart is a holiday...
‘Christmas Cottage’ shop returns to Hub City for 40th anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shoppers are decking the halls early with holiday goodies. “I will, I will come back next year,” said shopper Jennifer Gillis. The Madison County FCE Club opened their annual Christmas Cottage shop Friday in the Hub City. “This is our 40th anniversary of the...
Community Clean-up returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson has a city clean up day. Following the success of the first two Community Clean-up events, the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department, and Keep Jackson Beautiful held its third Community Clean-up Day on Saturday at Muse Park. Residents of Jackson...
Family Gift Guide: Lifestyle expert shares holiday shopping ideas
JACKSON, Tenn. — The hustle and bustle of gift shopping has begun for this holiday shopping season. Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva has a family gift guide for everyone on your list this Christmas. That includes Gerber’s new line of children’s wear for the little ones on your list....
Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
Community gathers at One Table event
MILAN, Tenn. —A city in West Tennessee hosts its annual Thanksgiving event. The City of Milan hosted its 6th annual One Table Milan on Saturday. This event was open to everyone in the community. A free Thanksgiving meal was provided, as well as a special performance. There were dishes...
Bags get packed for hungry students, senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — A community is packing for a cause. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, hosted a unique set of volunteers on Thursday morning to pack boxes for both students in need of meals and senior citizens for the holidays. “We had the Jackson-Madison County School System come...
Lisa Lewis
Services for Ms. Lisa Lewis, age 53 of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 3:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Lewis, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Lisa-Lewis-5/#!/Obituary.
Christine L. Wortham
Services for Mrs. Christine L. Wortham, age 95 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
Helping Hand gets its own helping hand from Tyson
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local organization received a helpful donation on Friday. The Helping Hand in Humboldt is a nonprofit organization that helps disenfranchised individuals. At their store on 810 North 22nd Avenue, they give out a free meal every day from noon to 1 p.m. They also have...
Humans of Arlington – Edwin and Gwen Simpson
“Our favorite holiday is most definitely Christmas, we love the giving and receiving of presents.”. Your donation will support the student journalists of Arlington High School in Tennessee. Your contribution will allows us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
Oneil Taylor
Services for Mr. Oneil Taylor, age 77 of Lexington, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Oak View Memorial Park in Alamo, Tennessee. The visitation will be held on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service....
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
Final ‘Praise in the Park’ of the season to be held November 27
JACKSON, Tenn. — The final “Praise in the Park” event of the season is coming up later this month. Praise in the Park was began by a group of local churches as a way to bring the community together to celebrate the glory of God. Pastor Clarence...
Imogene Presley
Graveside funeral services for Imogene Presley, 92, will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Lavinia, TN with Brother Darrell Ridgely officiating. Interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends only at the cemetery. Miss Presley, worked at HIS...
Julia Felts
Julia Anne Hewitt Felts, age 85, resident of Atoka, Tennessee and. wife of the late John Felts, Sr., departed this life Thursday morning,. November 17, 2022 at Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova,. Tennessee. Julia was born March 22, 1937 in Princess Ann County, Virginia, the. daughter of the late Milton...
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
Jeffrey Alan Paschall
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service. Date/Place of Birth: August 19, 1961 in Murray, KY. Pallbearers:. Alan Paschall, Eric Paschall, John-Thomas Rose, Charlie Rose. Honorary Pallbearers: TJ Hicks, Carlton Holland, Jimmy Dale...
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
