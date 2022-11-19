Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
thestokesnews.com
Mickle signs with Bluefield State
KING – West Stokes senior Nico Mickle made it official as he signed his national letter-of-intent to play baseball for Bluefield State University earlier this month. “I really loved meeting the coaches and the location of the school was important for me,” said Mickle. “The way the school set in the mountains between the trees was very impressive. It was beautiful! It’s personally a good fit for me.”
nsjonline.com
Duke, Wake Forest close out regular season with rare high stakes
History will be made at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday when Wake Forest and Duke conclude their regular seasons against each other. Both teams enter with identical 7-4 records and are each headed to a bowl game. This is the first time Duke and Wake have played when both teams...
swishappeal.com
Preview: No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels take on No. 18 Oregon Ducks in battle of unbeatens
The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will take on the No. 18 Oregon Ducks (4-0) Thursday in the Phil Knight Invitational, putting their undefeated records on the line in a nationally-televised, non-conference meeting. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Neither...
chathamjournal.com
ACC football schedule for this Thanksgiving weekend
NC State (7-4, 3-4) at North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-37-6; Last meeting: NC State, 34-30 (2021) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Florida (6-5) at Florida State (8-3), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: Florida leads...
The State Port Pilot
South baseball senior Jenkins signs with UNC Tar Heels
Consider this signing a warmup. South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
wfmynews2.com
For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays. However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible. Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of...
virginiasports.com
Virginia at Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue...
thestokesnews.com
Diamont calls it a career
WALNUT COVE – After 50-plus years of coaching football between Mount Airy, East Surry, and South Stokes, David Diamont decided to hang the whistle up after four seasons with the Sauras. The Mount Airy and Surry County Hall of Fame coach was 19-22 with South Stokes and finished his...
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
Mount Airy News
County Hall of Fame & Ring of Honor induction
Surry County Parks and Recreation continued the tradition of honoring past athletes and those who have made contributions to further athletics in the county. The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inducted the Class of 2022 at a ceremony held earlier this month. The Surry County...
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
