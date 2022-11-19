ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

thestokesnews.com

Mickle signs with Bluefield State

KING – West Stokes senior Nico Mickle made it official as he signed his national letter-of-intent to play baseball for Bluefield State University earlier this month. “I really loved meeting the coaches and the location of the school was important for me,” said Mickle. “The way the school set in the mountains between the trees was very impressive. It was beautiful! It’s personally a good fit for me.”
KING, NC
nsjonline.com

Duke, Wake Forest close out regular season with rare high stakes

History will be made at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday when Wake Forest and Duke conclude their regular seasons against each other. Both teams enter with identical 7-4 records and are each headed to a bowl game. This is the first time Duke and Wake have played when both teams...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

ACC football schedule for this Thanksgiving weekend

NC State (7-4, 3-4) at North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-37-6; Last meeting: NC State, 34-30 (2021) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Florida (6-5) at Florida State (8-3), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: Florida leads...
GREENSBORO, NC
virginiasports.com

Virginia at Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Diamont calls it a career

WALNUT COVE – After 50-plus years of coaching football between Mount Airy, East Surry, and South Stokes, David Diamont decided to hang the whistle up after four seasons with the Sauras. The Mount Airy and Surry County Hall of Fame coach was 19-22 with South Stokes and finished his...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

County Hall of Fame & Ring of Honor induction

Surry County Parks and Recreation continued the tradition of honoring past athletes and those who have made contributions to further athletics in the county. The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inducted the Class of 2022 at a ceremony held earlier this month. The Surry County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC

