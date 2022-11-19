ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Little Switzerland ski resort opens for the season

SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski Resort welcomed back customers for the 2022-2023 winter season Sunday. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders showed up right as doors opened, ready to hit the slopes. "It's amazing that Little Switzerland pulled this together. I mean, two weeks ago, it was 70 degrees...
SLINGER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees

In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: DNR deer specialist on the 2022 hunt

The criminal complaint says Anderson found the victim through a dating app. It's the city's first parade since the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage almost exactly one year ago. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start for hunters. Updated: 5 hours ago. The cold temperatures will continue into the gun opening season for...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
PEWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy