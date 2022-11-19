Read full article on original website
WISN
Little Switzerland ski resort opens for the season
SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski Resort welcomed back customers for the 2022-2023 winter season Sunday. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders showed up right as doors opened, ready to hit the slopes. "It's amazing that Little Switzerland pulled this together. I mean, two weeks ago, it was 70 degrees...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
53 dogs who miraculously survived a plane crash are now up for adoption, officials say
Maggie Tate-Techtmann, a director of the Humane Animal Welfare Society, said the dogs would be up for adoption as soon as they were ready, after surviving the plane crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️
MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
Dozens Of Shelter Dogs Survived A Plane Crash And Are Seeking New Homes
An airplane carrying 53 dogs went down over a Wisconsin golf course this week, but all canine and human passengers are now safe.
53 dogs that survived a plane crash are now up for adoption
All three people and all 53 dogs on the plane survived, although there were some minor injuries among both groups of mammals. The flight was bringing rescue dogs from New Orleans to Milwaukee.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees
In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: DNR deer specialist on the 2022 hunt
The criminal complaint says Anderson found the victim through a dating app. It's the city's first parade since the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage almost exactly one year ago. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start for hunters. Updated: 5 hours ago. The cold temperatures will continue into the gun opening season for...
Midwestern airport announces return of popular coat check service for passengers headed to warmer weather
Listen up, Wisconsin! If you’re looking to catch a flight this winter to escape to a warmer destination like Florida or California, you have one less piece of luggage to pack.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
CBS 58
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
spectrumnews1.com
Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
