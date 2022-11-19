ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Festival of Trees, Tinsel on the Town fundraisers return in person, benefitting programs at Mary Bridge Children’s

TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returns in person this holiday season with the theme “The Best Is Yet to Come” — an ode to 1950s Hollywood. Additionally, Tinsel on the Town is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Both events are ticketed and open to the public.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

City Council to Vote on 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget November 22

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is scheduled to vote on the 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget on November 22 during the 5 PM City Council meeting in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., 1st Floor, Council Chambers). In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable...
TACOMA, WA
auburnexaminer.com

VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference

The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
AUBURN, WA
The Suburban Times

From time immemorial

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Recently, I joined a group of County employees at the Environmental Services Building to welcome them to a very important training session. This was my third time welcoming folks to this particular class this Fall and we hosted the class several times before COVID.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Nov. 21 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 21 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record

Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound

Wind gusts of nearly 50 miles an hour likely contributed to power outages across the Puget Sound region on Thursday. More than 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at one point — most located in south King County between Covington and Enumclaw. “We’ve had some spots in...
ENUMCLAW, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
auburnexaminer.com

No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities

King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma Rings in the Season with Holiday Favorites + Handel’s Messiah

Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma will continue its tradition of celebrating the holidays with two concerts in December. From cherished holiday songs from diverse traditions to Handel’s Messiah, the programs capture the themes, spirit and “sounds of the season.”. Holiday Favorites. Sunday, December 4 | 2:30...
TACOMA, WA

