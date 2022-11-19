Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Notice of NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit for Springbrook Park project
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Springbrook Park, is located at 12601 Addison St SW in Lakewood in Pierce County. This project involves 2.34 acres...
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
The Suburban Times
Festival of Trees, Tinsel on the Town fundraisers return in person, benefitting programs at Mary Bridge Children’s
TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returns in person this holiday season with the theme “The Best Is Yet to Come” — an ode to 1950s Hollywood. Additionally, Tinsel on the Town is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Both events are ticketed and open to the public.
The Suburban Times
City Council to Vote on 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget November 22
TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is scheduled to vote on the 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget on November 22 during the 5 PM City Council meeting in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., 1st Floor, Council Chambers). In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
auburnexaminer.com
VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
The Suburban Times
From time immemorial
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Recently, I joined a group of County employees at the Environmental Services Building to welcome them to a very important training session. This was my third time welcoming folks to this particular class this Fall and we hosted the class several times before COVID.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Nov. 21 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 21 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record
Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound
Wind gusts of nearly 50 miles an hour likely contributed to power outages across the Puget Sound region on Thursday. More than 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at one point — most located in south King County between Covington and Enumclaw. “We’ve had some spots in...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
auburnexaminer.com
No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities
King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
The Suburban Times
Symphony Tacoma Rings in the Season with Holiday Favorites + Handel’s Messiah
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma will continue its tradition of celebrating the holidays with two concerts in December. From cherished holiday songs from diverse traditions to Handel’s Messiah, the programs capture the themes, spirit and “sounds of the season.”. Holiday Favorites. Sunday, December 4 | 2:30...
