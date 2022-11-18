Read full article on original website
BrendaJ
2d ago
Thankgod this kitty survived and is on his way to a better life now!! ❤️
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
Suspected DWI driver crashes, leading to car fire on I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was hurt after a vehicle caught fire after a crash Sunday night on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The crash occurred near the Cedar Avenue exit. The state patrol says the driver was "processed on suspicion of driving while impaired."
Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire
A grease fire at the Chipotle located at 2600 Hennepin Ave. in Uptown, Minneapolis, prompted an evacuation of the restaurant on Saturday night. Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted at 9:52 p.m. that crews were at the Chipotle for a grease fire, which was ultimately put out by the commercial hood fire suppression system inside the restaurant.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wanted Minnesota Man Attempts Deal With Police Over Kids Christmas Presents
There was an unusually heavy police presence in the city of North Branch Minnesota on Sunday, so the department took to its Facebook page to explain they were looking for a resident with multiple warrants. The man they were looking for is 38-year-old Jacob Tibbetts. Tibbets was wanted in Chisago...
fox9.com
Northstar Journey of 1862: Family escapes slavery for a new life in Hastings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full house turned up at St Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Minneapolis on Saturday to learn about Greg McMoore’s family history. He shared with them the important story of his ancestors’ "North Star Journey" from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Hastings, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Fire destroys house in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters were battling a blaze that caused extensive damage to a 2 ½ story house in the Hawthorne neighborhood Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 7:38 a.m. on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North.
Woman dies after parking lot hit-and-run outside Minneapolis bar, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A woman is dead after investigators believe she was hit by a vehicle after falling in a parking lot of a northeast Minneapolis bar.Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to Eli's Food & Cocktails on the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue, where they found an injured woman in her 50s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
newspaces.com
Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance
Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance. Previously abundant with golden oak cabinetry, outdated appliances and a bulky bathroom, this remodel was a necessary chapter of transformation for homeowner Debbie. Debbie, who was renting out the place prior to her residence, recently took control of the ill kept and neglected space and reached out to New Spaces in hopes of establishing a newfound warmth and character to the place.
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
fox9.com
Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE. Upon arrival, officers found two...
redlakenationnews.com
Legally bought guns turning up at crime scenes faster than ever in Minnesota, nationally
A South St. Paul teen shot dead outside his home in a botched drug deal. Bullets peppered throughout a crowded St. Paul bar. A gun stolen from a Ham Lake home fired at motorcyclists less than a half hour later. Legally bought firearms are showing up at crime scenes in...
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota
EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.
ccxmedia.org
‘I just love my community,’ Brooklyn Park Nonprofit Founder Rents U-Haul to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Dozens of families will be happy to see a U-Haul truck pull up at their home this Thanksgiving season. Clint “Scooter” Draughn is renting the truck to make special meal deliveries. Draughn runs the Brooklyn Park nonprofit Honored 2 Help that aims to help families in need who...
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
Comments / 6