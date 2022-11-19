Read full article on original website
'We stay busy': West Michigan tow drivers, first responders answer hundreds of calls during storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Gene Felty of HD Towing and Recovery, the Winter Storm sweeping through West Michigan has left the tow truck driver of over 20 years and his colleagues busy. Felty says the calls for service haven't slowed down, adding that his total calls since the...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
wkzo.com
Authorities still urge caution on area roads following record breaking snowfall
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As West Michigan digs out from record breaking snowfall for November, authorities are reminding motorists to not let their guard down on the roads now that the snow has finally let up. The snowstorm over the last few days resulted in dozens of slide...
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
Milk tanker slides off I-196, closes highway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the highway in Ottawa County, closing the area down, the Sheriff's Office says. The truck slid off in a construction zone and was blocking the only open lane of the highway, near the 55 mile marker of Eastbound I-196. The...
West Michigan ski hills prepare for busy winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Snow Guns, or artificial snow makers, are working overtime at Cannonsburg Ski Area, although the Grand Rapids area got over 22 inches of snow during the region's first snow storm of the year. Danielle Musto, Marketing Director for Cannonsburg, said they need much more.
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Witness describes 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays and closures along US 131 Friday evening. In Kalamazoo County, first responders are tending to a 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound from D Avenue. Michigan State Police said there were some minor injuries and you're asked to find another route.
WWMT
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
Walker Police: Driving without clearing snow from cars is illegal in Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Driving during the winter is tough, whether from icy roads or steady snowfall, and the Walker Police Department is reminding drivers to not make it even harder with leaving snow on your car. The reason why: it's illegal. "If an officer does see you driving with...
Grand Rapids natives turn to sledding during record snowfall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow can make our lives difficult, but it can also be a lot of fun!. A lot of schools cancelled classes Friday which allowed children and adults to spend time playing in the snow. A few families sledded down various hills at local parks throughout...
West Michigan restaurants urge patience on deliveries during bad weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cold and snowy Friday night, the dining room at Mr. Pizza is mostly empty, aside from a few customers waiting for takeout orders. But don't be fooled--the lack of foot traffic isn't indicative of how busy the business really is. Owner Jacob Schoonmaker...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Following historic snowfall, Kent Co. Road Commission continues efforts
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the ongoing lake-effect snow creates conditions to drastically every hour at times, roadworkers are continuing to ask drivers to be careful. “We're in a lull right now,” said Jerry Byrne, director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission (KCRC). “The roads have improved from last night, but they're worse than what they were (Thursday) morning.”
13 ON YOUR SIDE
