ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 4

Related
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan ski hills prepare for busy winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Snow Guns, or artificial snow makers, are working overtime at Cannonsburg Ski Area, although the Grand Rapids area got over 22 inches of snow during the region's first snow storm of the year. Danielle Musto, Marketing Director for Cannonsburg, said they need much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Following historic snowfall, Kent Co. Road Commission continues efforts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the ongoing lake-effect snow creates conditions to drastically every hour at times, roadworkers are continuing to ask drivers to be careful. “We're in a lull right now,” said Jerry Byrne, director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission (KCRC). “The roads have improved from last night, but they're worse than what they were (Thursday) morning.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy