WCNC
The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Jenn Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show, gave us a tour. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
Fire damages home in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
WCNC
Charlotte leaders to take vote on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the fate of the Cotswold Chick-fil-A Monday after months of traffic complaints in the area. City leaders have been reviewing a petition asking to demolish the existing Chick-Fil-A establishment and replace it with a drive-thru-only location. Chick-fil-A traffic jams are nothing new, and at least one Charlotte store has transformed into drive-thru only as a result.
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
WCNC
Holiday festivities bring a financial boom for businesses in the Charlotte region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans big and small were out in Uptown Charlotte Friday night all having a ball. Families and friends gathered around the new ice rink in Uptown at Truist Field. It's a new idea that has not been seen before at the baseball stadium. Rob Egan, general...
WCNC
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
North Carolina is falling behind the national average for charging stations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Auto Show wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 20. A big topic at the show were electric cars. When it comes to charging stations, a national study showed North Carolina isn't measuring up to other states when it comes to how many there are. People are...
WFAE.org
Homes in Charlotte sell a bit more slowly, but prices stay high
House hunters in Charlotte might be in for a bit of a break when it comes to finding a home, but prices are still at record highs. Charlotte homes sat on the market for an average of 27 days before selling in October. That’s 10 days longer than during the same month last year, meaning buyers have a bit more time to consider their options.
WBTV
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
Patient airlifted after being pinned in east Charlotte crash: HFD
Another person was minorly injured and taken to the hospital by EMS; the crash happened on Robinson Church Road.
Homeowners worried after money to help pay their mortgages fails to arrive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homeowners delinquent on their mortgages are shouldering added stress from continued NC Homeowner Assistance Fund payment delays. The pandemic program, which provides financial help to qualified homeowners, has struggled to deliver payments in a timely fashion. In fact, the process is even slower now than it was six months ago.
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Top Picks of Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (11.18-11.20)
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Charlotte? You’ve come to the right place. Okay, so the days of our Fall weekends being in the 70s might be over. Temperatures this weekend are definitely a little bit cooler, but that’s okay! Bundle up, because there is plenty to do around Charlotte.
WBTV
I-77 reopened after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials had I-77 in southwest Charlotte shut down following a crash near the West Arrowood Road exit on Friday evening. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Exit 3. All northbound lanes were closed in the area. It completely reopened shortly before 8 p.m. According...
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
WCNC
1 hurt in shooting at Food Lion in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County, investigators said. The victim was found by police at the Dallas Grocery on East Trade Street, but the shooting actually happened outside the Food Lion on New Hope Road just outside the Dallas city limits, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.
