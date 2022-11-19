Read full article on original website
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
Mets acquire RHP Elieser Hernandez from Marlins
The New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The Marlins designated Hernandez and Brigham for assignment on Tuesday. Hernandez, 27, was 3-6 with a 6.35 ERA in 20 games (10 starts) for the...
How Diamondbacks can solve their outfield logjam
The Diamondbacks feature one of MLB's more jam-packed outfields, and they added to the mix on Thursday by trading for Seattle OF Kyle Lewis. Arizona's outfield also includes Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Jorge Barrosa and Dominic Fletcher are also on the 40-man roster, but they will both likely begin next season in Triple-A.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration
Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Designated for assignment
Diaz (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, though an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
Report: San Diego Padres pursuing Jose Abreu
Jose Abreu has been the heart and soul of the Chicago White Sox for over nine years and now the White Sox face the likelihood that they’ll have to replace him in their lineup. The San Diego Padres are making Abreu a top priority in free agency as they...
Recently non-tended Vinny Capra is coming back to the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal
Vinny Capra remains a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays opted to non-tender Capra (along with Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer) ahead of Friday’s roster decision deadline, making him a free agent. Rather than finding a new team, Capra re-signed with the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract.
LA Acquires Gio Urshela from Minnesota Twins
Urshela has been a consistent hitter over the last few seasons. In 2022, he slashed .285/.338/.429 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. He had a career-high 143 hits in 2022, mainly playing at third base. In his seven-year career, Urshela is a .275 hitter. He has 62 home runs...
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams If Non-Tendered By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make their official decision on whether or not they will non-tender Cody Bellinger by 5 p.m. PT on Friday, which would immediately make him a free agent. The 27-year-old, who has put up lackluster numbers across the last two seasons, including a .210 batting...
Giants interested in closer Kenley Jansen
Kenley Jansen has drawn interest from the Giants, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports (Twitter link). The veteran reliever is a free agent for the second straight winter, after signing a one-year, $16M deal with the Braves last offseason. There is plenty of familiarity between Jansen and the Giants, and...
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Ignacio Alvarez
The Atlanta Braves used their fifth-round pick on a late-rising first-year JUCO hitter out of California that has since drawn rave reviews with the glove and shown some promise with the bat during his 30-game showing as a pro. Ignacio Alvarez, who goes by. “Nacho,” is an infielder who split...
