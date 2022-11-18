Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Denali Elementary School receives national recogntion
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Denali Elementary School has been named a national distinguished school by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development. The recognition is part of the Elementary and Secondary Education act, or ESEA. Denali Elementary School was selected as a category-2 recipient of the ESEA award for significantly closing the achievement gap between groups of students with different socio-economic status.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Foundation Health Partners celebrate National Apprenticeship Week
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For National Apprenticeship Week, Foundation Health Partners (FHP) held an event Wednesday, where local healthcare workers demonstrated some of the highlights of their job. There are many jobs that play a critical role to keep the hospital accessible to all. For those who are interested in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
kmxt.org
Midday Report November 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Peace Officers Association supporting the annual food drive
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers are “in it - to win it” this weekend as the Alaska Peace Officers Association takes part in their annual food drive to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police, Eielson Air...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Educators and support staff speak on the need for increased support at school board meeting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Presidents for the Fairbanks Education Association and the Education Support Staff Association spoke out on the lack of support they receive during a regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. At the meeting, Danielle Logan, the president of the Education Support Staff Association or...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Central Recycling Facility reminds residents what can and cannot be recycled
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After a four month closure, the Central Recycling Facility is back open, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is reminding residents about what can and cannot be recycled there. Green Star of Interior Alaska, a local non-profit promoting recycling within the community, has taken on...
alaskapublic.org
First-of-its-kind research project enlists Fairbanks residents to help sample ‘vapor intrusion’ into homes
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is asking people who live in an area near downtown Fairbanks to participate in a first-of-its kind research project that asks for the public’s help in sampling gases in their homes from soil and groundwater contamination. Researchers hope to get about 30 households in...
colbyecho.news
Sunrise Bagel delivers with delicious bagels and cream cheeses
Sunrise Bagel is very familiar to the College’s students, who often pack the small bakery on Sunday mornings. There is no wrong time for a good bagel, and on Friday morning, Sunrise was beckoning students. It can be difficult to choose what to order. There are many varieties of...
Comments / 0