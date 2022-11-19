This is the very reason I left California and moved to Nevada, I didn't plan on them following me. I moved to a RED state that has been turned BLUE. 😳 SAD DAY!😔
Democrats winning the Asian vote shows they aren't as smart as we thought they are. Democrats are responsible for Asian students being rejected in favor of blacks, and responsible for Asians being attacked in liberal cities.
look at the county map of the entire state of Nevada. Nevada is red it's ruby red. 15 counties only two are blue because you guys are overpopulated and your crime is through the roof we don't have those problems anywhere else in Nevada. Joe Lombardo one his election he is a republican. with the highest office in the states being held by a Republican that constitutes this state as red. you all are going to have to deal with it for the next four years at least. you can blah blah blah at me all you want and Joe Lombardo won this is a red state if it's so blue why did governor sisolak lose?
Related
Nevada Assembly Democrats announce caucus leadership team
Iowa GOP threatens to move caucuses to Halloween to mess with Democrats
This excrement again
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
2024 GOP presidential hopefuls in no rush to jump in against Trump
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
How judges and state legislatures are making police officers and civilians less safe
Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 20th)
Federal legislation to increase renewable energy incentives for Nevada homeowners, including solar
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Florida Republican candidates have spent $132.6 million more than Democrats
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
Home heating costs are on the rise but government assistance is running short
How Georgia's new voting law affects the Senate runoff
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 27