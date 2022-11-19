ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gene Hobson
2d ago

This is the very reason I left California and moved to Nevada, I didn't plan on them following me. I moved to a RED state that has been turned BLUE. 😳 SAD DAY!😔

Reply(4)
8
Ragnar Lothbrok
1d ago

Democrats winning the Asian vote shows they aren't as smart as we thought they are. Democrats are responsible for Asian students being rejected in favor of blacks, and responsible for Asians being attacked in liberal cities.

Reply
5
Rural Life
1d ago

look at the county map of the entire state of Nevada. Nevada is red it's ruby red. 15 counties only two are blue because you guys are overpopulated and your crime is through the roof we don't have those problems anywhere else in Nevada. Joe Lombardo one his election he is a republican. with the highest office in the states being held by a Republican that constitutes this state as red. you all are going to have to deal with it for the next four years at least. you can blah blah blah at me all you want and Joe Lombardo won this is a red state if it's so blue why did governor sisolak lose?

Reply(1)
3
thenevadaindependent.com

This excrement again

Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections

In the weeks before Election Day, Republicans across the country and in Nevada appeared poised for significant victories, buoyed by polls indicating GOP wins up and down the ticket. But the much-hyped red wave never materialized. The post Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong

Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

How judges and state legislatures are making police officers and civilians less safe

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas declared that it was unconstitutional to prohibit domestic abusers under a protective order from having a gun. It’s one of the latest examples in a troubling trend initiated by the Supreme Court’s June ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which signaled the potential for a wave of court-mandated rollbacks of gun regulations. An oft-overlooked consequence of this is how relaxing gun laws prevents police officers from doing their jobs properly.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 20th)

Five dead, 25 wounded in Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting, authorities say, Elon Musk Reinstates Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account and Police ask residents for security camera footage in Idaho students’ murder case.Nov. 21, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida Republican candidates have spent $132.6 million more than Democrats

In Florida, state-level candidates have spent $251.1 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 3, 2022. Democratic candidates have spent $51.5 million and Republican candidates have spent $184.1 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 11/3/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 265 state-level Democrats have filed campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
NBC News

How Georgia's new voting law affects the Senate runoff

Georgia's election law that took effect last year means at least one major change for voters in the Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker: They'll be heading back to the polls a lot sooner. The law, Senate Bill 202, signed by Republican Gov. Brian...
GEORGIA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
