Enid
2d ago

I feel bad for young people that are just starting out.....You'd need a roommate or get married and Both work to keep a roof over your head..... What about the American Dream, of the house with the picket fence, a fairy late model car, a good job, a nice vacation, a few times a year, etc....... FORGET IT‼️ That was years ago...I'm afraid to see what the future holds for most Young Americans.

John Pruett
2d ago

They're doing all they can to push people into poverty and homelessness, but that's the agenda of course...the World Economic Forum agenda.

Anthony Ball
2d ago

i don't by that mortgage crap for every landlord a lot of them is just plan greedy and the government should smack them down to size....

