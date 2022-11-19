Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained
A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
Giannis has bizarre confrontation with Montrezl Harell and 76ers employees
Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a bizarre confrontation with 76ers players, workers, following the Bucks defeat against Philadelphia. It is impossible not to make it sound bizarre, but Friday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers boiled down to a Joel Embiid dirty foul, a career-low night for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the charity stripe, and a situation involving Montrezl Harrell, the Greek Freak, a ladder, and a bunch of Sixers’ employees.
Doc Rivers’ MVP in Sixers win vs. Giannis Antetokounmo, Bucks — and it isn’t Joel Embiid
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an improbable win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home to push their winning streak to three games. With a final score of 110-102, the Sixers dominated in the second half despite not having James Harden or Tobias Harris and losing Tyrese Maxey for the second half after he injured his foot.
Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of...
