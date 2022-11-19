Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Joel Embiid, Sixers react to losing Tyrese Maxey to injury in win over Bucks
PHILADELPHIA–The scoreboard read that the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 at home. It was a really terrific effort led by Joel Embiid who had 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the win, but the Sixers also took a loss in this one. Tyrese Maxey,...
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
3 best trade destinations for Sixers’ Tobias Harris
Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done. Despite that reality, though, rumors are already...
Yardbarker
Sixers reportedly discussing Tobias Harris in trade talks
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers have been discussing potential trades including forward Tobias Harris. Charania mentions that Harris’ name has been in conversations with other clubs as the December 15th date looms, which is the date that players who signed contracts in the offseason are eligible to be traded.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Discuss Tyrese Maxey's Injury
What Joel Embiid and Shake Milton had to say regarding Tyrese Maxey's on Friday.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life recently for the Brooklyn Nets after a poor start to the season. He followed up his first double-digit scoring outing in more than 500 days against the Kings by putting up 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Blazers.
numberfire.com
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
76ers Open Trade Discussions Involving Tobias Harris
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are off to a 7-7 start as they are navigating the absence of James Harden, who strained tendons in his foot that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. The team...
Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
Tyrese Maxey's Injury Diagnoses Affected Joel Embiid on Saturday
After hearing the news about Tyrese Maxey on Saturday, Joel Embiid felt for his teammate.
Ben Simmons Shares Hilarious Reaction to Upcoming Game vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will make his return to Philadelphia to face his former team
