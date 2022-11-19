While the cold weather may keep you bundled up at home, travel experts from AAA say many Americans will be traveling for their turkey this holiday season. According to AAA, experts are predicting nearly 55 million people are planning to travel over 50 miles from home from Nov. 23-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend this year. This large number of travelers is ranked as the third busiest season for travel since 2000, with a 1.5% increase in the number of travelers since 2021 and the volume of travelers returning to 98% of pre-pandemic statistics.

