NBC News

Related
Beaver County Times

AAA: Thanksgiving travelers prepare for the long weekend

While the cold weather may keep you bundled up at home, travel experts from AAA say many Americans will be traveling for their turkey this holiday season. According to AAA, experts are predicting nearly 55 million people are planning to travel over 50 miles from home from Nov. 23-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend this year. This large number of travelers is ranked as the third busiest season for travel since 2000, with a 1.5% increase in the number of travelers since 2021 and the volume of travelers returning to 98% of pre-pandemic statistics.
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
WanderWisdom

Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin

Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Come fly our crowded, delayed skies!

Flyers have had to shoulder significant fare hikes this year, coupled with a huge number of flight cancellations. Prices have leveled off and started to come down slowly as airlines have staffed up. Will that mean more pleasant travels during the holidays?. The message of travel experts the Washington Examiner...
NBC News

Almost seven feet of snow hits western New York

Western New York has received more than six and a half feet of snow since Thursday. Officials say search and rescue teams have looked into several potential collapse sites though only one collapse has been confirmed. With the holidays around the corner, Triple-A says at least 48 million people will hit the road, with four and a half million Americans planning to fly. Still, potential weather delays may make travel difficult.Nov. 21, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

NBC News

