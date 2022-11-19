ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WOLF

Snow Squall Warning Issued For Schuylkill County Until 7:15 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Schuylkill County until 7:15 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Pottsville, Shenandoah, and Pine Grove. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy snow within...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Cold weather dangerous for those who are homeless

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — With Northeast PA starting to see snow and frigid temperatures this month , it's just a taste of what's yet to come and it can be devastating if you don't have some place warm to go home too. That's the challenge those who are homeless and...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
Morristown Minute

I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight

I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. There's no word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Bringing Disney to Schuylkill County!

Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County. (WOLF) — Special Olympics P-A Team Schuylkill hosted a Family Fun Day. People had the opportunity to meet their favorite Disney characters as Team Schuylkill took on Team Monroe in Flag Football. Bringing Disney to Schuylkill County!. “Today’s event came undermined a couple months ago...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search

The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital

A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

