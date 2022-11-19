Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning Issued For Schuylkill County Until 7:15 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Schuylkill County until 7:15 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Pottsville, Shenandoah, and Pine Grove. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy snow within...
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning: Lackawanna, Luzerne, & Wyoming Counties Until 6:45 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Lackawanna, Luzerne, & Wyoming counties until 6:45 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Hazelton, Berwick, Nanticoke, and Plains. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring....
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
WOLF
Cold weather dangerous for those who are homeless
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — With Northeast PA starting to see snow and frigid temperatures this month , it's just a taste of what's yet to come and it can be devastating if you don't have some place warm to go home too. That's the challenge those who are homeless and...
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight
I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
aroundambler.com
Code Blue declared in Montgomery County for Thursday through Monday
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
Fire heavily damages home in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. There's no word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in...
Parking restrictions, electric plane flyover announced for Saturday’s Lehigh-Lafayette game
Lehigh University and Lafayette College continue college football’s most-played rivalry with their 158th meeting on Saturday at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium in Easton. A win by the Lehigh Mountain Hawks a year ago narrowed the Lafayette Leopards’ all-time series lead to 80-72 with five ties. The teams first met on the field in 1884.
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated.
WOLF
Bringing Disney to Schuylkill County!
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County. (WOLF) — Special Olympics P-A Team Schuylkill hosted a Family Fun Day. People had the opportunity to meet their favorite Disney characters as Team Schuylkill took on Team Monroe in Flag Football. Bringing Disney to Schuylkill County!. “Today’s event came undermined a couple months ago...
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
Easton Winter Village opens with shopping, skating and more in Centre Square (PHOTOS)
With dozens of vendor huts festooned in multi-color lights, beneath white-lit trees and the soon-to-be-lit Peace Candle, Easton Winter Village opened Friday for its third annual run. The outdoor marketplace features 38 huts representing city retailers, restaurants and crafters; a synthetic-surface skating rink; and a stage for live entertainment. Mayor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Comments / 0