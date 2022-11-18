ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

Best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now

The Black Friday 2022 officially begins November 25, but if you’ve been paying attention, you already know that retailers have started their sales ahead of schedule this year. That means we’ve already seen some of the best Black Friday TV deals, with many available right now and more sure to come. It’s a great time to shop if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, and if a 65-inch TV is what you’ve got your eye on, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals right here.
CNET

Black Friday Store Hours 2022: When Are Walmart, Target and Best Buy Open?

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, it falls on Nov. 25. It's often marked by door-busting sales designed to entice shoppers looking for holiday gifts. But it's also been marked by chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.
ETOnline.com

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Enters Week 2 — Shop The Best New Deals On Tech, Home, Gifts and More

This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Black Friday deals online even before Thanksgiving Day. We are entering the second week of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days, which allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ZDNet

Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more

Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.

