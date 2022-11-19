ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Bard College steps up for Ukrainians seeking to continue paused education

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Bard College is stepping up for college students in Ukraine.

It will be offering full-tuition scholarships to 60 Ukrainian students who either stopped their education or if their learning institutions closed because of Russia’s invasion.

Those students will either attend Bard's main campus in Annandale-on-Hudson in Dutchess County, its other U.S. campuses or in Berlin, Germany.

It’s not the first time Bard has stepped up for students overseas.

"Going back to 1956, we took in 300 Hungarian students who were fleeing after the Soviet invasion,” said Jonathan Becker, of Bard College. “More recently, we took in Syrian students onto our campus in Berlin. “…In the last year and a half, we've taken in close to 100 Afghan students at our campuses."

News 12 is told that there have been more than 100 inquiries so far. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 23.

