BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Hiro Yamamoto may be in his 60's but he lights up like a teenager when he talks about his role in the early days of Soundgarden. "That whole underground music scene and the art scene back then was burgeoning and it was exciting," he told us over Zoom. "It was kind of a camaraderie between us and all of the other bands playing around Pioneer Square. We were all friends. We'd go to their shows and they'd come to our shows."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO