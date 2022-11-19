Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
WWEEK
Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8
When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
The Portland Mercury
Mister Goose Steamed Sandwiches Keeps It Simple in St. Helens
We expected Mister Goose to be a sandwich shop, so when we walked into a homey, wood-paneled pub—with a stern portrait of a goose in a tiny cowboy hat over the mantle—it caught us a little off guard. "Sit anywhere," said a man sitting at the bar, who...
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
Hey You Guys! Famous Goonies Home On-Sale for $1.6 Million
Want to Own the Iconic Goonies Home in Astoria, Oregon?. Goonies! You could yell this every single morning from your front porch in your bathrobe while sipping your coffee from now until the end of time, why? Because, "goonies never die". Currently the iconic home in Astoria, Oregon used in the 1985 film The Goonies is on-sale for $1,650,000.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Physical Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local physical therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Physical therapists help people improve movement and relieve pain, whether they are recovering from an accident or injury, have recently had surgery, or are suffering from a chronic condition. Physical therapy might include stretching, massage, and prescribed exercise.
pdxmonthly.com
Beaverton’s Best Bakeries
From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
opb.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
2 Portland restaurants make Esquire's list of the best new restaurants in America, with Kann taking the top spot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's newest restaurant Kann ranks No. 1 on Esquire's rankings of the best new restaurants in America out of 40 other restaurants across the nation. Kann is know for its iconic Haitian dishes and spices while also honoring the seasons and local ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant offers a dairy-free and gluten-free, paleo-friendly menu with vegan options.
1 dead at Embassy Suites near PDX, shooter at large
One person was shot and as many as 3 suspects fled the scene at the Embassy Suites near Portland International Airport late Saturday night, officials with the Port of Portland said.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0