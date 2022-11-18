Read full article on original website
Related
dsubluehawks.com
Blue Hawks fall to #18 Montana Tech, 82-71
BUTTE - Tyce Dahlberg scored 13 points and pulled in five rebounds to lead Dickinson State (1-7), but #18 Montana Tech (6-0) beat the Blue Hawks for the second time in as many weeks, 82-71 to cap off the Montana Tech Fall Classic in Butte on Saturday. Dickinson State took...
montanasports.com
Helena Capital ices Bozeman in frigid Class AA championship game
HELENA — On the frozen tundra of Vigilante Stadium, the undefeated Helena Capital Bruins hosted the 9-2 Bozeman Hawks for a Week 1 rematch to decide the Class AA football championship. The Bruins prevailed 35-14. Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish came in looking to join the state championship club along with every Bruins coach ever.
montanasports.com
Live Blog: Helena Capital knocks off Bozeman for first title since 2011, 35-14
The Helena Capital Bruins are able to finish off the victory to maintain their undefeated season and the team's 12th state title. The championship title is the team's first since 2011 when Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish was an assistant coach. The Bozeman Hawks end their season as the Class AA runner-up at 9-3 overall, after turning in nine straight victories after starting the year 0-2 in non-conference play.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
mtpr.org
A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation
Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide. According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”
montanarightnow.com
Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus
The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Comments / 0