ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Indians open with win over Jaguars

The excitement returned to the John Thrower Gymnasium on Tuesday night when the East Coweta Indians hosted the Maynard Jackson Jaguars for the Indians' opening regular season contest. While a lot of talent graduated last year, Coach Royal Maxwell’s current edition is fast and athletic, and the players bring energy...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians capture area flag football championship

The East Coweta Lady Indian flag football team clinched the D2 Area 2 Championship on Thursday night with a 26-13 win over the Trinity Christian Lady Lions. It continued a string of success for East Coweta athletics this fall. The softball and volleyball teams won region crowns, and the football team made the state playoffs.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lee Middle captures county volleyball title

The Lee Middle School Lady Timberwolves volleyball team capped off an undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Evans Middle in the 2022 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League championship. It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which the Evans Lady Cougars won in five sets. “After the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PLAY-OFF RECAP: Football season ends for Lee County, Dougherty

COLLEGE PARK — The Woodward Academy War Eagles took advantage of two interceptions, a strong performance from kicker Hudson Hanges, and two defensive stands to stop the Lee County Trojans (8-4) inside the red zone and beat the Trojans 23-7 Friday in the Class AAAAAA football second round. The...
LEE COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cairo High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAGRANGE, GA
FanSided

Auburn football rumors: 2 names trending up in coaching search

The Auburn football coaching search is largely dominated the minds of fans as the end of the 2022 season gets closer. Though new life was certainly inject into the program after the firing of Bryan Harsin and the naming of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, the program won’t truly be able to turn the page on this chapter until the next guy is hired.
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Thomas Avery

Mr. Thomas W. Avery, 87, of Newnan, went to be with the Lord he loved Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence. Born April 4, 1935, in Newnan, he was the son of the late William W. Avery and Kitty Avery. Mr. Avery spent most of his life in Newnan. He...
NEWNAN, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CCSO: Atlanta man goes up in smoke

An Atlanta man is in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after smoke and the smell of weed came out of his car at a license safety check point. Patrick Turner, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested early Thursday on charges of felony narcotic possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked license after stopping at the check point, which was located at the I-85 South Exit 51 off-ramp at Highway 154.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy