Newnan Times-Herald
Indians open with win over Jaguars
The excitement returned to the John Thrower Gymnasium on Tuesday night when the East Coweta Indians hosted the Maynard Jackson Jaguars for the Indians' opening regular season contest. While a lot of talent graduated last year, Coach Royal Maxwell’s current edition is fast and athletic, and the players bring energy...
Newnan Times-Herald
Lady Indians capture area flag football championship
The East Coweta Lady Indian flag football team clinched the D2 Area 2 Championship on Thursday night with a 26-13 win over the Trinity Christian Lady Lions. It continued a string of success for East Coweta athletics this fall. The softball and volleyball teams won region crowns, and the football team made the state playoffs.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lee Middle captures county volleyball title
The Lee Middle School Lady Timberwolves volleyball team capped off an undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Evans Middle in the 2022 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League championship. It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which the Evans Lady Cougars won in five sets. “After the...
Albany Herald
PLAY-OFF RECAP: Football season ends for Lee County, Dougherty
COLLEGE PARK — The Woodward Academy War Eagles took advantage of two interceptions, a strong performance from kicker Hudson Hanges, and two defensive stands to stop the Lee County Trojans (8-4) inside the red zone and beat the Trojans 23-7 Friday in the Class AAAAAA football second round. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cairo High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Auburn football rumors: 2 names trending up in coaching search
The Auburn football coaching search is largely dominated the minds of fans as the end of the 2022 season gets closer. Though new life was certainly inject into the program after the firing of Bryan Harsin and the naming of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, the program won’t truly be able to turn the page on this chapter until the next guy is hired.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
Auburn High defeats Central-Phenix City 14-13 in an AHSAA 7A state semifinal game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Friday. The Tigers will face Thompson in the 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
WJCL
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
Newnan Times-Herald
Thomas Avery
Mr. Thomas W. Avery, 87, of Newnan, went to be with the Lord he loved Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence. Born April 4, 1935, in Newnan, he was the son of the late William W. Avery and Kitty Avery. Mr. Avery spent most of his life in Newnan. He...
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
Newnan Times-Herald
CCSO: Atlanta man goes up in smoke
An Atlanta man is in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after smoke and the smell of weed came out of his car at a license safety check point. Patrick Turner, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested early Thursday on charges of felony narcotic possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked license after stopping at the check point, which was located at the I-85 South Exit 51 off-ramp at Highway 154.
Hosea Helps hosts Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday
Atlanta -based Hosea Helps, which has been feeding metro residents for decades, will hold a drive-thru turkey and food d...
Chattahoochee assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County assistant principal is under investigation after allegations of “inappropriate involvement” with a student. Chattahoochee High School principal Dr. Michael Todd confirmed in a letter to parents that the school has suspended Assistant Principal Jonathan Adel. “This allegation is disturbing. Be...
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
WTVM
Chambers Co. Schools host public event for input on high schools merging
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Now to East Alabama, where two public schools in Chambers County are one step closer to merging into one facility. The move comes after a federal mandate to ensure schools are no longer segregated in the area. One parent in the area tells me the county...
